ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Halifax County Family Dollar robbed, police looking for suspect

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating after a Family Dollar was robbed. The robbery took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Dollar on Highway 158 in South Rosemary, according to police. Officers said when they got to the scene,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WRAL

Police cruiser t-boned on US-70 near Clayton Monday evening.

An police cruiser in Clayton was t-boned in front of a Wal-Mart parking lot Monday evening. According to authorities, the crash involved two drivers, one of which was in an unmarked Clayton police officer's cruiser, on US-70 Business heading toward Clayton around 5:50 p.m. The accident closed eastbound lanes and...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL News

Henderson fire chief dies after battling cancer

The City of Henderson Fire Department Chief Steve Cordell died Sunday evening. The Henderson fire chief had been battling cancer for some time before his passing. The fire department posted on Facebook Sunday night, "Tonight our department faces the loss of one of our own. Fire Chief Steve Cordell, a man who was not only our leader but our mentor and friend."
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Apex police: Masked burglars are breaking into homes using the back door

APEX, N.C. — The Apex Police Department is sharing photos of burglars breaking into the back doors of homes as a caution to the community. According to police, three homes were broken into between Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. Police said the burglars are "well covered," wearing masks, hoodies, hats, hoods and gloves, and similar crimes are occurring across Wake County.
APEX, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced

WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy