NASDAQ
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
NASDAQ
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Why Cipher Mining Stock Is Roaring Back This Week
One of the big movers today, as well as over the past week, is Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), which has shown up on the radar of many investors. This relatively small-cap player in the world of Bitcoin mining has surged 23.9% at 1 p.m. ET today since last Friday's close.
NASDAQ
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Today
Semiconductor companies are in high demand as they play a crucial role in driving technological advancements. In fact, these firms that are responsible for creating and producing semiconductor chips, are at the forefront of innovation. They also contribute to the growth of various sectors like smartphones, laptops, and automobiles. Moreover, the semiconductor market looks set to grow as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. This could result in an increasing demand for chips. As a result, this makes semiconductor stocks a potentially attractive investment option for retail investors.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
Up 40% In 2023, Is Carvana Stock Ready to Make a Comeback?
Carvana shareholders have gone on a wild ride in the last few years. The stock went on a tear during 2020 and 2021 after the pandemic gave the used car marketplace a huge boost in demand. But then in 2022, things took a turn for the worse when people realized the company was hemorrhaging money and in a terrible spot financially. The stock fell a breathtaking 98%.
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
NASDAQ
East West Bancorp (EWBC) Declares $0.48 Dividend
East West Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most...
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
NASDAQ
Microsoft Continues Its March to Tech Dominance
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported earnings this week, and while hardware sales were down, the company's software and cloud business is humming along. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the report and whether this stock is a buy now. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 25,...
NASDAQ
Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Heartland Financial USA said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share. At the most...
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Is ASML the Best Chip Stock to Buy For 2023?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) earnings and why management believes it can avoid some of the current macroeconomic headwinds. Is ASML a company that can do no wrong? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
NASDAQ
Why Sumo Logic Stock Zoomed 55% Higher This Week
The beaten-down shares of cloud data intelligence company Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO) jumped by almost 55% in value this week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That was logical, as rumors swirled around the stock about buyout interest from not one, not two, but three private equity firms.
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in TiGenix (TIG)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of TiGenix (TIG). This represents 1.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
After enjoying surging valuations thanks to pandemic-driven tailwinds and the broader run-up for growth stocks, video game stocks have cooled off a lot. Positive engagement tailwinds receded as many parts of the world moved closer toward business as usual, and the rising interest rate environment has applied pressure to the stock market at large.
