Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
6 Unique Valentine's Day Celebrations On The South ShoreDianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
rinewstoday.com
Jack’s Angle: More on the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge
More good news on the transit center. I was there this morning, and all went well. Commuters seemed happy and they boarded efficiently. As to the planned passenger building, Governor McKee, long a supporter of the project, included funds for the passenger building in his proposed state budget. It will house restrooms, seating, coffee dispensers, (sorry, no canteen), ticket machines, an admin office and the like, to facilitate travel. The building is expected to go out for proposals in two months with construction on RIPTA owned land (so, no delays for land purchase), construction to begin after the selection of an architect and a contractor through usual state procedures, with a projected opening in 2024. Not too long to wait for something good.
rinewstoday.com
Business Beat: Sue Silva joins Engel & Völkers as Real Estate Advisor
Luxury Rhode Island real estate brokerage gains award-winning advisor. Engel & Völkers of East Greenwich announced today that Sue Silva has joined its brokerage as a real estate advisor, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to this new role. Sue has a decorated background in the real...
rinewstoday.com
Networking pick of the week – First Friday Coffee
First Friday Coffee is our choice for this week’s Networking event of the week. The event will be held jointly with the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce along with the Southern RI Chamber of Commerce. Friday, February 3, 2023 | 8AM – 9AM | Hosted by The Beach Rose Cafe...
rinewstoday.com
Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s for URI Landscape Architecture program
Master’s in Environmental Science and Management to include specialization in Environmental Design and Planning. The University of Rhode Island’s Department of Landscape Architecture is excited to announce that it will offer a new accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program beginning in the fall 2023 semester. This program will allow students with a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree to complete a master’s degree in Environmental Science and Management (MESM) with a specialization in Environmental Design and Planning in one year. Students graduating from the accelerated degree are expected to find employment in state agencies, federal agencies, landscape architecture firms, and multidisciplinary firms that employ professionals such as engineers and urban planners.
rinewstoday.com
Gimme’ Shelter – Comfort is at the Providence Animal Control Center
They call me Friendly, Affectionate, and Gentle – I’m Comfort and I was found on the street but taken in by a nice person who took me to the vet where I came up feline leukemia positive, and then I was turned over to PAC because of my status…. It’s sad because I would be better off in a home versus a shelter BUT clearly I am doing OK! I am sweet and snugly and feline leukemia isn’t the big scare or the big sleep like it once was. Yes I may not live the longest life, like into my teens but, I will live longer than most street cats if you want to think of it that way! Check out the link below for more information, I need you more than you know…plus, I don’t know my status, only you do 🙂
Comments / 0