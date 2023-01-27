They call me Friendly, Affectionate, and Gentle – I’m Comfort and I was found on the street but taken in by a nice person who took me to the vet where I came up feline leukemia positive, and then I was turned over to PAC because of my status…. It’s sad because I would be better off in a home versus a shelter BUT clearly I am doing OK! I am sweet and snugly and feline leukemia isn’t the big scare or the big sleep like it once was. Yes I may not live the longest life, like into my teens but, I will live longer than most street cats if you want to think of it that way! Check out the link below for more information, I need you more than you know…plus, I don’t know my status, only you do 🙂

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO