Homeless in RI: New state program offers a place to recover for those with acute medical needs

Governor McKee, EOHHS Announce Medical Respite Care Pilot Partnership will serve people with medical needs who are experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness. Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health & Human Services (EOHHS) announced today the launch of a pilot program aimed at addressing the needs of Rhode Islanders who are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness who have acute injuries and illnesses. The program will be managed by Westbay Community Action, together with the State and multiple community partners.
Jack’s Angle: More on the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge

More good news on the transit center. I was there this morning, and all went well. Commuters seemed happy and they boarded efficiently. As to the planned passenger building, Governor McKee, long a supporter of the project, included funds for the passenger building in his proposed state budget. It will house restrooms, seating, coffee dispensers, (sorry, no canteen), ticket machines, an admin office and the like, to facilitate travel. The building is expected to go out for proposals in two months with construction on RIPTA owned land (so, no delays for land purchase), construction to begin after the selection of an architect and a contractor through usual state procedures, with a projected opening in 2024. Not too long to wait for something good.
