More good news on the transit center. I was there this morning, and all went well. Commuters seemed happy and they boarded efficiently. As to the planned passenger building, Governor McKee, long a supporter of the project, included funds for the passenger building in his proposed state budget. It will house restrooms, seating, coffee dispensers, (sorry, no canteen), ticket machines, an admin office and the like, to facilitate travel. The building is expected to go out for proposals in two months with construction on RIPTA owned land (so, no delays for land purchase), construction to begin after the selection of an architect and a contractor through usual state procedures, with a projected opening in 2024. Not too long to wait for something good.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO