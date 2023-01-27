Governor McKee, EOHHS Announce Medical Respite Care Pilot Partnership will serve people with medical needs who are experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness. Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health & Human Services (EOHHS) announced today the launch of a pilot program aimed at addressing the needs of Rhode Islanders who are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness who have acute injuries and illnesses. The program will be managed by Westbay Community Action, together with the State and multiple community partners.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO