RI Weather for February 1, 2023 – John Donnelly
Another low pressure system sweeps by to our south with some early morning light snow showers expected, dropping maybe up to an inch of snow over the area. Cooler, with a low around 20 and afternoon highs barely topping the freezing mark with a thankfully light breeze less than 10 mph under clearing sunny afternoon skies.
Homeless in RI: New state program offers a place to recover for those with acute medical needs
Governor McKee, EOHHS Announce Medical Respite Care Pilot Partnership will serve people with medical needs who are experiencing housing insecurity and homelessness. Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health & Human Services (EOHHS) announced today the launch of a pilot program aimed at addressing the needs of Rhode Islanders who are experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness who have acute injuries and illnesses. The program will be managed by Westbay Community Action, together with the State and multiple community partners.
