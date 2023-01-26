Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode Of Monday Night RAW
Next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be held in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced four matches for the show, including a huge Steel Cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, and three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. You can check out the lineup for next week’s RAW broadcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Makes WWE Return At Royal Rumble 2023
Pat McAfee is back behind the commentary table after making his return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. In April 2021, McAfee joined to SmackDown as a color commentator, but has been away since September 2022 to work with ESPN’s College GameDay. Opening up the Royal Rumble Premium...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble
The inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black match took place at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event as Bray Wyatt clashed with LA Knight in what turned out to be a hard-hitting spectacle. Wyatt defeated Knight to pick up his first win since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules last year.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 30, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Shelton Benjamin defeated Damon...
ewrestlingnews.com
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Will Not Be Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Celebrity comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was a guest on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” During the show, Iglesias noted that he will not be partaking in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. He said,. “I gotta be honest with you guys, maybe...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday
An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bill Apter Wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions To Purchase WWE
Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was a recent guest on the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda podcast, where he expressed his desire for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get involved with Endeavor-WME in the acquisition of Vince McMahon’s WWE. Apter said,. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. Iwant to...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong, Fred Rosser retained his Strong Openweight Title over Peter Avalon. The Bullet Club’s KENTA will now challenge Rosser for the belt on the February 18, 2023 show from San Jose, CA. Rosser called out KENTA after his big win, and they had a confrontation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Discusses The Process Behind The WWE Draft
There have been sixteen talent drafts in WWE since 2002. Sometimes labeled the “Superstar Shake-Up,” the sporadic event provides surprises for fans and allows for fresh match-ups across the WWE brands. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn spoke about the creative process for the draft in a recent interview with Behind Enemy Lines.
Comments / 0