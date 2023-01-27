ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return

Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Producers For WWE RAW Revealed (1/30/23)

Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day Promo: Michael Hayes. – Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY: TJ Wilson. – Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin: Abyss. –...
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
Pat McAfee Details His Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Return

Pat McAfee has opened up on his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. As previously reported, the return was a legitimate surprise to those in the company as he was kept hidden the day of the show. McAfee, who had gone on hiatus from WWE in...
Cody Rhodes Invites Tom Brady To WrestleMania 39

Current WWE Superstar and 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was a guest on Peacock’s “The Bump” today, where the challenger for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 spoke on a variety of topics. Rhodes revealed that Tom Brady is his favorite...
Booker T Explains Why He Didn’t Appear On WWE RAW 30

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed why he wasn’t featured on WWE RAW 30 last week to help celebrate the anniversary of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had to make it to Orlando, Florida on Tuesday night to call the NXT broadcast. He said,
ORLANDO, FL
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble

Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday

An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW

On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Pat McAfee Talks About Lesnar’s Reaction To Royal Rumble Elimination

Pat McAfee had a front row seat to the fury of Brock Lesnar following the latter’s elimination from the Royal Rumble at the hands of Bobby Lashley. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee spoke about Brock going berserk and slamming the ring steps into the announce table. Highlights are below:
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Ex-WWE Writer Says Vince McMahon Wasn’t On Board With Four-Horsewomen Match

A match between WWE’s four horsewomen is now an impossibility, but according to one ex-WWE writer, this match was always a long shot. In WWE, the four horsewomen refer to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone,) Becky Lynch and Bayley, who first wowed fans with their skills in NXT.
Steve Austin Turned Down Offer For WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

WWE reportedly offered two big matches to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39, but he’s not interested in either of them. As noted, WWE pitched matches with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at the April event. Regarding the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, WWE offered Austin “enormous money.”
WWE Producer Injured During The Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event

It’s been years since Ken Doane took a bump in a WWE ring, but the former Spirit Squad member was injured during last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Fans will know Doane for his time as Kenny Dykstra, who was part of the Spirit Squad in 2006 before branching out on his own the following year.
Kota Ibushi Is A Free Agent After Expiration Of NJPW Contract, NJPW Confirms Departure

New Japan Pro Wrestling has officially announced that Kota Ibushi is no longer with the company. Ibushi’s contract expired on January 31st, and the decorated wrestler is officially a free agent. You can read the official announcement below:. “Kota Ibushi leaves New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With the conclusion of his...
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return

WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...

