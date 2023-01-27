Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
Latest Update On The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble
Per a report by Fightful Select, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to have altered lighting. The match will take place at tonight’s Royal Rumble. You can check out a excerpt from the report below:. “Mountain Dew Pitch Black was a...
Piper Niven Says She Wants A Match With NXT’s Jacy Jayne
WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven has her name back, and now wants a piece of Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne. Niven was called up from NXT UK to RAW in 2021, where she was given the name Doudrop. At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Niven was once again called Piper...
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
Roman Reigns’ New TikTok Account Amasses Huge Following Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens tonight at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight’s big pay-per-view event, WWE took to Twitter to announce Reigns’ arrival on TikTok. Roman’s channel is live and its first video features The Tribal Chief arriving in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. WWE’s Twitter handle wrote:
Beth Phoenix To Rhea Ripley: “Mother Is Back To Punish You”
Rhea Ripley is the winner of the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match, but her road to WrestleMania 39 is being blocked by a Glamazon. Prior to her historic win from the #1 spot at last Saturday’s pay-per-view event, Ripley attacked Edge after the Hall of Famer was eliminated from the Men’s Rumble by the Judgment Day.
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
Former WWE Star Rumored To Make Royal Rumble Appearance
Nia Jax could be making a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. Pwinsider reported today that several people backstage expect Jax to return in the bout tonight. It should be noted that this is not confirmed but only a rumor. There are a lot of names in town for various non-WWE appearances, so just because someone is in town doesn’t mean they will be making a surprise appearance on tonight’s show.
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
Sami Zayn: I Had To Convince Paul Heyman To Be In The Bloodline
Paul Heyman’s relationship with The Bloodline didn’t just start when he aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020. Heyman has been a friend and associate of the Anoa’i family for three decades. So to get in The Bloodline’s good graces, Sami Zayn felt that the person he really needed to convince was Paul Heyman.
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Dark Debut (Spoiler)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios. He squared off with Konosuke Takeshita. As of this writing, there is no word on if Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Nduka’s contract with MLW expired earlier this month. He was...
Logan Paul UFC Announcement Set For Tuesday
An announcement by media personality Logan Paul regarding UFC is apparently set for tomorrow. Paul took to Twitter today to tease what could possibly be an upcoming fight for Dana White’s mixed martial arts empire. Paddy Pimblett, who competes in the Lightweight division for the company, was referenced in...
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
Pat McAfee Details His Surprise WWE Royal Rumble Return
Pat McAfee has opened up on his WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday night. As previously reported, the return was a legitimate surprise to those in the company as he was kept hidden the day of the show. McAfee, who had gone on hiatus from WWE in...
Kevin Nash Says He Turned Down Appearance At WWE RAW 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about turning down WWE’s offer to be at last week’s RAW 30 show on the latest episode of his podcast. He noted that he didn’t want people he didn’t know approaching him about his son, who passed away back in October.
