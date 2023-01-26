Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Had Cryptic Words For Solo Sikoa At The End Of WWE Royal Rumble Event
Roman Reigns has been on a complete tear after his return to WWE a couple of years ago, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief of WWE has continued to reign supreme over all of his opponents, no matter how tough they were. After what transpired at WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns had some defiant words that he shared with Solo Sikoa.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
ringsidenews.com
Released WWE Superstar In Town For Royal Rumble
WWE is gearing up for the most exciting period of the year, and you never know what to expect. Triple H brought a lot of people that Vince McMahon released over the years, and he could add another name to the list. It seems that Lana is in town, and there isn’t a really good reason why she would be in San Antonio for any other reason.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonya Deville Posts Photo Of Nasty Cut She Suffered In WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville was part of this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match, where she entered the match at #27 and lasted for a decent amount of time. Eventually, she was eliminated by Asuka, who connected with a vicious kick to the head. The match, which featured a mixture of surprises and returns, was won by Rhea Ripley.
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Star Credits Fans For Helping Them Get The Call For Royal Rumble Return
WWE brought back Michelle McCool for this year’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble match. The former WWE Superstar was sitting at ringside when her music hit and she got into the ring as the twenty-fifth entrant. She lasted over 13 minutes and eliminated Tamina before she was thrown over the top...
ewrestlingnews.com
Thunder Rosa Shares Her Goals For Her Return, Who She’d Like To Face
Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa is currently sidelined with a back injury. She’s working her way back to the ring and back to AEW television, and she has some goals for when she returns. During a recent appearance on the Steven’s Wrestling Journey podcast, Rosa shared her...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Producer Injured During The Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
It’s been years since Ken Doane took a bump in a WWE ring, but the former Spirit Squad member was injured during last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Fans will know Doane for his time as Kenny Dykstra, who was part of the Spirit Squad in 2006 before branching out on his own the following year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Writer Says Vince McMahon Wasn’t On Board With Four-Horsewomen Match
A match between WWE’s four horsewomen is now an impossibility, but according to one ex-WWE writer, this match was always a long shot. In WWE, the four horsewomen refer to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone,) Becky Lynch and Bayley, who first wowed fans with their skills in NXT.
411mania.com
Various News: Kevin Owens Arrives for WWE Royal Rumble Wearing ‘Sami Zayn Forever’ Shirt, Bryan Danielson Appears in Nikki Bella Says I Do
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was shown arriving at the Alamodome today for the WWE Royal Rumble wearing a “Sami Zayn Forever” t-shirt. In a clip of his arrival, he points to his shirt and says, “Oh this? It’s nothing.” Owens challenges Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at tonight’s event.
