Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Funeral Service For Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh
On Sunday, a funeral service for late Ring of Honor wrestler Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh was held in Laurel, Delaware. The official YouTube channel of the Laurel School District hosted a livestream of the funeral, which you can see below. During the service, Jay’s mother, father, and brother Mark recalled their memories of their beloved family member.
ewrestlingnews.com
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Had Substitutes Backstage For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE was taking no chances with last weekend’s Women’s Royal Rumble match and had substitutes ready in case a Superstar couldn’t make it. The sixth-annual Women’s Rumble saw Rhea Ripley win the match, becoming the first Australian to win a Rumble and the first woman to win from the #1 spot.
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn: I Had To Convince Paul Heyman To Be In The Bloodline
Paul Heyman’s relationship with The Bloodline didn’t just start when he aligned with Roman Reigns in 2020. Heyman has been a friend and associate of the Anoa’i family for three decades. So to get in The Bloodline’s good graces, Sami Zayn felt that the person he really needed to convince was Paul Heyman.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyson Fury Hints At Returning To WWE At Clash At The Castle 2
Two-time boxing Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury recently spoke to Give Me Sport for a new interview. Fury hinted at returning to a WWE ring at the upcoming Clash At The Castle 2 pay-per-view event. At WWE Crown Jewel on October, 31, 2019, Fury made his WWE in-ring debut by...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes On His New Merchandise, Pointing At The WrestleMania Sign
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return on Saturday night by winning the very thing that eluded his late father Dusty Rhodes. The American Nightmare officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. During the...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 30, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Shelton Benjamin defeated Damon...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Defeats LA Knight In Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble
The inaugural Mountain Dew Pitch Black match took place at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event as Bray Wyatt clashed with LA Knight in what turned out to be a hard-hitting spectacle. Wyatt defeated Knight to pick up his first win since returning to WWE at Extreme Rules last year.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
ewrestlingnews.com
Michael Cole Claims Triple H & Kevin Dunn Ribbed Him At The WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole has confirmed that Triple H and Kevin Dunn ribbed him during the start of last Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The show opened up with the return of Pat McAfee, who took a hiatus from WWE in late 2022 to work with ESPN’s College Game Day.
ewrestlingnews.com
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Will Not Be Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Celebrity comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias was a guest on today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump.” During the show, Iglesias noted that he will not be partaking in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. He said,. “I gotta be honest with you guys, maybe...
ewrestlingnews.com
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Godfather Says He Recently Signed A New Legends Contract With WWE
In a recent appearance on the Universal Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather touched on a variety of subjects, including his experience at RAW XXX, his relationship with Triple H & Vince McMahon, Young Rock, and more. He also revealed that he had signed a contract extension with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
Comments / 0