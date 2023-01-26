The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.

