Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
The Bloodline & Sami Zayn Split, Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn being part of The Bloodline appears to be no more. During the main event of Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event, Kevin Owens faced off against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a losing effort. While Owens and Reigns went back-and-forth during the match, it...
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Flew To Jay Briscoe’s Funeral Immediately After Royal Rumble 2023
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gave incredible performances at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PLE, but made sure to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died earlier this month in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. He was 38. Earlier this week, Briscoe...
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
Pat McAfee Makes WWE Return At Royal Rumble 2023
Pat McAfee is back behind the commentary table after making his return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble. In April 2021, McAfee joined to SmackDown as a color commentator, but has been away since September 2022 to work with ESPN’s College GameDay. Opening up the Royal Rumble Premium...
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results January 30, 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw! Tonight we are coming at you live from Tulsa, Oklahoma on the heels of a heated Royal Rumble event on Saturday. Rhea Ripley was victorious in the women’s Royal Rumble match, going the length of the match as the number one entrant. Cody Rhodes, entering at number thirty, won the men’s Rumble match. Following a brutal championship defense against Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns was struck from behind by Sami Zayn with a chair after he had tried to pressure Zayn into furthering punishment on Owens. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beat Sami down but Jey Uso refused to partake in the defense. All of this and more as we see the fallout from WWE Royal Rumble.
Roman Reigns’ Rumored WWE Elimination Chamber Opponent
On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Sami Zayn will indeed be challenging Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. He said,. “Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event...
Roman Reigns’ New TikTok Account Amasses Huge Following Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens tonight at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight’s big pay-per-view event, WWE took to Twitter to announce Reigns’ arrival on TikTok. Roman’s channel is live and its first video features The Tribal Chief arriving in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. WWE’s Twitter handle wrote:
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/23)
Fightful Select has put together a list of the producers for the matches on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. You can check those out below:. – Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross Match: Adam Pearce. – Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar Segment: Michael Hayes. – Lacey Evans...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review and Match Ratings
There was a lot to digest here. First and foremost, what an outstanding performance by Gunther. You don’t usually see the Iron Men of Royal Rumble matches being big men, but he did the damn thing and took an ass whoopin while doing so. The ending sequence with Cody might also be one of the best final two sequences in a Rumble match I have ever seen. It’s right up there with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker from 2007. It was so well done and drama filled, and even though the winner was obvious, they did a good job playing up the drama.
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
Piper Niven Says She Wants A Match With NXT’s Jacy Jayne
WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven has her name back, and now wants a piece of Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne. Niven was called up from NXT UK to RAW in 2021, where she was given the name Doudrop. At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Niven was once again called Piper...
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 30, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Akira Tozawa defeated Tony D’Angelo. Shelton Benjamin defeated Damon...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the news.
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
The Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Card Following RAW
On Monday night’s episode of RAW, two Elimination Chamber matches were announced for the eponymous pay-per-view event that will emanate from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While the men’s match will feature the United States Championship on the line, the women’s counterpart will determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.
Jimmy Korderas Says WWE Didn’t Need More Surprises At The Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas noted how this year’s Royal Rumble stood on its...
Tony Khan Comments On Comparisons To Vince McMahon
Last year, MJF deliberately no-showed a meet-and-greet event ahead of AEW Double Or Nothing and cut a heel promo on AEW President Tony Khan soon after. MJF called Khan a “f**king mark” while questioning his role as the President of the company. ‘The Salt Of The Earth’ begged Khan to fire him, resulting in his long hiatus from AEW television until his much-anticipated return at AEW All Out in September.
