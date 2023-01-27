ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volunteers fill backpacks with essentials for Central Foster children

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volunteers packed more than 200 backpacks with clothes, books and other essentials for Central Florida foster kids. Comfort Cases, an international non-profit dedicated to providing hope and dignity to youth in foster care, teamed up with Simply Healthcare Plans to host a “Packing Party” to provide comfort and personal care items for youth entering the Florida foster care system.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County

More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia Family Resource Center helping youth avoid crime

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two children accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies in 2021 are the reason behind the Volusia Family Resource Center in Daytona Beach. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says it's about helping young people and providing services to them and their families. Chitwood adds he...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Seminole County Manager Announced

Seminole County Government announced that Darren Gray has been named as its next County Manager. Mr. Gray has more than 25 years of government experience, formerly serving as Lake County’s top executive, Clermont’s City Manager, and in Deputy Administrator roles in Orange and Osceola Counties. He has managed every aspect of government operations, including budget and finance, human resources, planning and development, communications, public policy, transportation, and recreation.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando pastor sees progress in police-community relations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando saw protestors in the streets after George Floyd’s death, in 2020. In response to the city's protests Orlando’s mayor and police chief announced a community trust and equity initiative. Orlando bishop Kelvin Cobaris has been involved in the work. "I commend them for being...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
Emily Scarvie

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’

Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake

A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ends with trip to hospital after jealous attack

A Leesburg woman’s birthday celebration ended with a trip to the hospital after an attack by a jealous boyfriend. The woman went out to celebrate her 65th birthday with her daughter on Jan. 21. When she returned to her home on Azalea Trail in Leesburg, her live-in boyfriend of 11 years, 63-year-old Ronald Charles Bunker, began arguing with her according to the Lake County Sheriff Office’s affidavit of probable cause. He accused her of cheating and told her to get out of the house. The woman grabbed a bowl which contained her car keys. Bunker told her “that you are not taking the bowl” and pushed her down onto a chair and grabbed her throat. He held her in the chair as he pressed on her neck which caused her to blackout. When she regained consciousness she grabbed his scrotum and squeezed it so hard he screamed.
LEESBURG, FL

