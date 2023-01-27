GOSHEN, Ind. - Five Maple Leafs players scored in double figures during a high-scoring loss against #16 Marian on Saturday afternoon. Although Goshen had a 16-0 run in the second half, the Knights won 97-82. Marian started on a 7-0 run, partly due to five points from Hayden Langkabel. They were up by double-digits less than five minutes into the game and had as much as a 28-point lead in the first half. The Knights had 58 first-half points compared to 33 for the Leafs.

