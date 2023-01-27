ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, IN

goleafs.net

GC goes off on 16-0 run in loss to #16 Marian

GOSHEN, Ind. - Five Maple Leafs players scored in double figures during a high-scoring loss against #16 Marian on Saturday afternoon. Although Goshen had a 16-0 run in the second half, the Knights won 97-82. Marian started on a 7-0 run, partly due to five points from Hayden Langkabel. They were up by double-digits less than five minutes into the game and had as much as a 28-point lead in the first half. The Knights had 58 first-half points compared to 33 for the Leafs.
GOSHEN, IN
goleafs.net

Axsom, Maldonado lead Leafs to fifth place finish

HILLSDALE, Mich. - Maria Maldonado had a first-place finish in the 400 meters and Madison Axsom tied a school record as the Goshen women's track & field team placed fifth of 11 teams at the Hillsdale Wide Track Classic on Saturday. Maldonado led the competition in the 400 meters with...
GOSHEN, IN

