goleafs.net
GC goes off on 16-0 run in loss to #16 Marian
GOSHEN, Ind. - Five Maple Leafs players scored in double figures during a high-scoring loss against #16 Marian on Saturday afternoon. Although Goshen had a 16-0 run in the second half, the Knights won 97-82. Marian started on a 7-0 run, partly due to five points from Hayden Langkabel. They were up by double-digits less than five minutes into the game and had as much as a 28-point lead in the first half. The Knights had 58 first-half points compared to 33 for the Leafs.
goleafs.net
Goshen drops match at Siena Heights in season opener, in Michigan again on Saturday
ADRIAN, Mich. - The Maple Leafs men's volleyball team lost their season opener in three sets against Siena Heights on Friday evening at the SHU Fieldhouse. Ishmail Bangura led the Leafs with ten kills in what was also the team's Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference opener. The Saints took a 4-1 lead...
goleafs.net
Axsom, Maldonado lead Leafs to fifth place finish
HILLSDALE, Mich. - Maria Maldonado had a first-place finish in the 400 meters and Madison Axsom tied a school record as the Goshen women's track & field team placed fifth of 11 teams at the Hillsdale Wide Track Classic on Saturday. Maldonado led the competition in the 400 meters with...
