CNN

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview

The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
CNN

CNN

