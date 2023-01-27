Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player
When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Tony Romo For His Call Of Bengals-Chiefs
When Tony Romo started with CBS, he immediately became one of the most beloved analysts in the business. However, the tune has changed in a hurry. NFL fans aren't impressed with Romo's call of the Bengals-Chiefs game this Sunday night. The biggest complain appears to be a simple ...
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip
The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game.
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Look: Eagles Have 5-Word Message After Winning NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII after a dominating defensive performance on Sunday. The Eagles held the San Francisco 49ers to just one score in their 31-7 NFC Championship victory. Now, one win away from being national champions, the team can't contain its ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
AFC Championship Referee Ron Torbert Addresses Botched Third Down In Second Half
The officiating was a mess in Kansas City.
Bengals’ Germaine Pratt Explains Outburst About Late Hit
Cameras caught the linebacker screaming in frustration while walking to the locker room after the AFC championship game.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0