WTVW
Wintry Mix Ending by Daybreak
Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY North of I-64 and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with...
WTVW
Winter weather causing hazardous conditions across Tri-State
A burst of winter weather is causing hazardous conditions across the Tri-State on Monday evening. Winter weather causing hazardous conditions across …. A burst of winter weather is causing hazardous conditions across the Tri-State on Monday evening. Wintry Mix Ends by Daybreak. Wayne's Detailed Forecast - January 30, 2023. Memorial...
14news.com
Owensboro shelter hosts White Flag Night as temp. drops
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, ‘White Flag’ criteria will be met Monday and Tuesday night. A ‘White Flag’ event signals the opening of an overnight emergency shelter that is open to all men, women and children. Officials say wind...
witzamfm.com
School and Business Closings/Delays for Jan. 31st
Local Sources- Recent weather conditions have forced some closings and delays. Divine Providence Adoration Chapel at Precious Blood will open at Noon Tues.
Evansville fire crews battle working storage facility fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning. Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the […]
2 rescued, 1 flown to hospital after Saturday night fires
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Two structure fires nearly 40 minutes apart kept Evansville firefighters busy on Saturday night. The first call came in around 7:30 Saturday night. Neighbors called 911 after hearing popping noises outside and seeing flames. Firefighters noticed flames coming from the back of one home, before spreading to two other homes. It was […]
104.1 WIKY
Early Morning Fire Destroys Storage Unit
The fire is out in the Store N Lock in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. It started a bit after 6 o’clock. The roof has collapsed on the building, and Kratzville Road near Hobart Road has been closed down as firefighters begin their overhaul of the scene. The...
Hundreds lose power in Mt. Vernon after semi-truck crash
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Mt. Vernon residents were left in the dark after CenterPoint crews worked for hours to restore power in the area. CenterPoint says the outages were caused by a semi-truck that hit and damaged a transmission pole. The accident even caused some people living on Evansville’s westside to have no […]
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only
If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
14news.com
New Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel construction moves forward in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An announcement made in 2019 is coming to life in Owesnsboro. [Previous: Owensboro leaders announce Home 2 Suits by Hilton hotel]. Officials with Home2 Suites by Hilton say construction is moving forward with the new extended stay hotel downtown. It’s directly in front of the Owensboro...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were taken to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
Missing Morganfield man found deceased
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — A man missing since Thursday night has been found deceased, Union County Emergency Management officials say. We’re told the body of 76-year-old James Nicholson was found on Saturday. EMA officials say that they began an immediate search of the area after his abandoned vehicle was spotted by family. Crews located Nicholson […]
104.1 WIKY
House Fire On Reitz Hill Displaces Family
Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace just before 11:00 Thursday morning in Evansville. The first unit on scene reported smoke coming from the eaves. As they approached the house, flames and black smoke were coming from a side door. The fire was extinguished in about...
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
wpsdlocal6.com
32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire
Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
