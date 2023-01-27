Whether you use a traditional coffee maker or a single cup coffee maker like a Keurig, both need to be cleaned on a regular basis. If your coffee maker is not cleaned, the coffee can start to taste bitter. This can be caused by hard water scaling that builds up inside the water reserve tank and the machine itself. There can also be caffeine that builds up and creates sludge inside the filter area, the glass pot, and inside the machine. A Keurig machine has the added problem of water that constantly stays in the reserve tank and throughout the system. The water is kept warm to give you a quick cup of coffee but it also becomes a breeding ground mold, mildew and bacteria. This combination can actually make you ill.

3 DAYS AGO