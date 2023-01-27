ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Use Left Over Bacon Grease

Keeping and using bacon fat has been a revelation. For a person that eats a lot of bacon – my wife and I even acknowledged it in our wedding vows – my ignorance regarding the re-use of rendered bacon fat and grease was startling. I had no idea the range of uses that the fat from crispy delicious bacon could provide in the kitchen. I never thought much about it, either sopping up grease and fat with bread for the puppies, wiping the pan out with paper towels, or putting it in a glass jar with other discarded oils for later disposal.
The Guardian

Peanut and sweet potato stew recipe by Melissa Thompson

This dish is unashamedly West African, where peanut stews are common. Yet I’ve included it in my book Motherland, because the movement of peanuts around the world tells of the trading routes that saw food, goods and people cross the Atlantic through the Columbian Exchange and beyond. Today, peanuts...
Chef Dennis

Pineapple Butter Cake

One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Dicle Belul

Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use

Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
msn.com

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread

Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
The Guardian

Pumpkin and cardamom soup recipe by Yasmin Khan

An elegant soup that soothes and comforts beyond measure. I eat this with toasted, buttered sourdough bread. pumpkin or butternut squash 1kg, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks. coconut milk 1 x 400g tin (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish) salt and white pepper. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark...
The Guardian

Fish pie with a rosti topping recipe by Rosie Sykes

Fish pie is a firm family favourite – this one cuts out a lot of the work, such as making a white sauce and mashed potato. leek 1, finely sliced, using as much of the green part as possible. hot milk 300ml. cream cheese with herbs and garlic 100g.
The Guardian

Cheddar on toast with sweet leeks recipe by Emily Scott

There is something so good about leeks and cheese together. Nothing else is really needed. Keen’s cheddar 100g (or any good-quality strong cheddar), coarsely grated. Thoroughly wash the leek slices and pat dry. Melt the butter in a large frying pan over a low heat, add the leek and...
msn.com

Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe

This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
Dicle Belul

Traditional Italian Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole

Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Tina Howell

Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts

I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Baked Apples With Rosemary & Honey

These baked apples are always a quick way to make a healthy dessert, hot or cold. All you need are some tart/sweet apples like Braeburns or Pink Ladies, and an oven. Try to buy small apples and allow one per person. 8 servings. 20 minute prep. 6 ingredients. Ingredients. 2...
Chef Dennis

Baked Chicken Leg Quarters

My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!

