How to Use Left Over Bacon Grease
Keeping and using bacon fat has been a revelation. For a person that eats a lot of bacon – my wife and I even acknowledged it in our wedding vows – my ignorance regarding the re-use of rendered bacon fat and grease was startling. I had no idea the range of uses that the fat from crispy delicious bacon could provide in the kitchen. I never thought much about it, either sopping up grease and fat with bread for the puppies, wiping the pan out with paper towels, or putting it in a glass jar with other discarded oils for later disposal.
Peanut and sweet potato stew recipe by Melissa Thompson
This dish is unashamedly West African, where peanut stews are common. Yet I’ve included it in my book Motherland, because the movement of peanuts around the world tells of the trading routes that saw food, goods and people cross the Atlantic through the Columbian Exchange and beyond. Today, peanuts...
Orange angel food cake: Try this easy dessert recipe
If you're lacking time to make an extravagant dessert, try this orange angel food cake that can be made in less than an hour. This flavor-filled recipe is a sweet and simple cake everyone will love.
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
My dog hated having her nails clipped, so I built her a nail scratch board instead
Trimming my border collie’s nails was a stressful experience for both of us, so I tried something totally different…
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Pumpkin and cardamom soup recipe by Yasmin Khan
An elegant soup that soothes and comforts beyond measure. I eat this with toasted, buttered sourdough bread. pumpkin or butternut squash 1kg, peeled and cut into 3cm chunks. coconut milk 1 x 400g tin (reserve 4 tablespoons for garnish) salt and white pepper. Preheat the oven to 180C fan/gas mark...
Fish pie with a rosti topping recipe by Rosie Sykes
Fish pie is a firm family favourite – this one cuts out a lot of the work, such as making a white sauce and mashed potato. leek 1, finely sliced, using as much of the green part as possible. hot milk 300ml. cream cheese with herbs and garlic 100g.
TikTok's newest cooking hack involves freezing your bacon - and it's honestly brilliant
Regardless of how you cook your bacon, this storage trick is a game-changer
Multigrain porridge with kale, hazelnuts and smoked fish recipe by Claire Ptak
Savoury porridge is something I started eating a few years ago, after I first had it at a restaurant in northern California. I’m a big fan of starting the day with savoury instead of sweet, probably because I am constantly around sweet things the rest of the time. You can also add an egg for extra protein.
Cheddar on toast with sweet leeks recipe by Emily Scott
There is something so good about leeks and cheese together. Nothing else is really needed. Keen’s cheddar 100g (or any good-quality strong cheddar), coarsely grated. Thoroughly wash the leek slices and pat dry. Melt the butter in a large frying pan over a low heat, add the leek and...
Woman Comes up With Genius Kitchen Storage Hack Using Magnetic Shelves
Her cabinets just got a little relief.
Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe
This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
Tennessee Couple Builds Pantry Out of “Awkward” Space and It’s Absolutely Perfection
Everyone will want to try this now!
Traditional Italian Bread
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Traditional Italian Bread.
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Healthy Recipe: Baked Apples With Rosemary & Honey
These baked apples are always a quick way to make a healthy dessert, hot or cold. All you need are some tart/sweet apples like Braeburns or Pink Ladies, and an oven. Try to buy small apples and allow one per person. 8 servings. 20 minute prep. 6 ingredients. Ingredients. 2...
Baked Chicken Leg Quarters
My chicken leg quarters recipe is one of the tastiest chicken recipes you'll ever make. It's also one of the easiest! We all love juicy, tender, and flavorful dark meat with that crispy skin. My chicken quarter recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner your whole family will enjoy!
