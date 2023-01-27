ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way

NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Jimmy Fallon Spotted At Glen Cove Diner

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon was spotted at a popular Long Island restaurant. The Tonight Show host and SNL alum stopped by Glen Cove Diner in Glen Cove for dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, the restaurant announced on Facebook. “It was an honor to serve Jimmy Fallon here at Glen Cove Diner...
GLEN COVE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Kenneth Graham, Locust Valley superintendant, steps down immediately

Kenneth Graham has stepped down as superintendent of schools for the Locust Valley School District following an unscheduled meeting on Thursday night. Graham, who has served as superintendant since the 2020-21 school year, will be replaced by Assistant Superintendant for Curriculum and Instruction Janine Sampino, who will serve as interim superintendant for the remainder of the school year.
LOCUST VALLEY, NY
PIX11

Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Bees come a dime a dozen during the summer. Come winter, you’d be hard pressed to find one. But that’s not the case Grace Mehl’s backyard. Mehl has turned her passion into a business. In addition to being a certified master beekeeper and education director for the Long Island BeeKeepers Club, she’s […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Babylon

BABYLON, NY
VegOut Magazine

Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This Weekend

The iconic vegan diner is closing up shop after 12 years of service. The Brooklyn-based restaurant, Champs Diner, recently announced plans to permanently close its doors this coming weekend. Known for its veganized diner fare, Champs Diner has been a favored restaurant for over a decade. Its popularity even led to a short-lived second location, Champs Jr., in Greenpoint several years back. Champs Diner has remained a New York mainstay, filling the sidewalks with a line of new and repeat customers each weekend. The all-vegan eatery shared the news of its upcoming closure on Instagram and Facebook earlier in the week.
BROOKLYN, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Chick-fil-A is coming to Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley will soon be home to its first Chick-fil-A, with the well-known restaurant chain set to open a new location in Westchester County, New York. Plans for this new location have been in development since early 2022, when Chick-fil-A began working with Hudson Valley officials to find the perfect location for their new franchise.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

