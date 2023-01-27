ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

The Independent

Mother accused of murdering her two children ‘overwhelmed’ by postpartum psychosis, vigil told

A vigil for two children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother heard she had been “overwhelmed” by mental illness. Midwife Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing the children, aged five and three, before jumping out of a window at the family home in Duxbury, Massachusetts. The 32-year-old mother survived the jump, but her daughter Cora and son Dawson were already dead when emergency services arrived at the scene. A seven-month-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after being found unconscious with traumatic injuries.Speaking at the vigil held for the siblings at Holy Family Church...
DUXBURY, MA
RadarOnline

Photos Emerge Of HOUSE OF HORRORS Where Sicko Kept Three Young Girls, Three Boys Locked Up In Cellar In Case Being Compared To Notorious Joseph Fritzel

A British man was arrested in Austria over the weekend after it was revealed he was keeping six children in a wine cellar, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Tom Landon, 54, was arrested on Sunday in the Austrian village of Obritz after he allegedly attacked two social workers with pepper spray when they visited the property to question Landon about the children.According to the Mirror, the six children – three girls and three boys aged between six months and seven years old – were found in a wine cellar underneath the property surrounded by several guns.Local authorities initially grew suspicious when neighbors “became...
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
Daily Beast

Cops Kept Beating Tyre Nichols as He Screamed for His Mother

MEMPHIS—On Friday, officials released video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by local cops earlier this month. Even by the standards of a country with a long legacy of police violence, the footage was breathtaking in its brutality. The redacted clips provide at least...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Beast

Memphis PD Disciplines Sixth Cop Involved in Tyre Nichols’ Beating

Memphis police said Monday they had disciplined a sixth cop in connection to the attempted arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month. Preston Hemphill was “relieved of duty” shorty after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, a spokesperson told the Associated Press. Unlike the five Black officers fired in the aftermath of the incident, he is not facing murder charges, ABC 24 reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Beast

How a Long Island Car Crash Saved a Family in Ukraine

At first, Gia Savocchi of Long Island thought the Instagram message she received late last week from a man with a name spelled out in Cyrillic letters was a scam. Then she saw the photos that Serhiy Lutskyi sent of the dark blue 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen that she had reluctantly sold for scrap more than a year ago.

