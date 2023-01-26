Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
gophersports.com
Gophers Hosting No. 4/5 Indiana on Wednesday Night
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (9-12, 2-8 B1G) hosts its second top-five opponent in No. 4/5 Indiana (20-1, 10-1 B1G) this season on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Adds Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Kylie Murr
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. "We're thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the...
gophersports.com
Snuggerud Lands B1G Second Star
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Thanks to a six-point series, Minnesota men's hockey forward Jimmy Snuggerud landed Big Ten Conference Second Star of the Week accolades Tuesday. Snuggerud was at his best during the weekend sweep of No. 15 Michigan State as the freshman tallied three goals and three assists, while holding a +6 rating. He had three points in each outing and now has a B1G-leading 13 games with multiple points and is second in the league with 37 points.
gophersports.com
Gophers Announce Cambria College Classic Schedule
MINNEAPOLIS – One of the nation's premier college baseball tournaments is returning for its third year to U.S. Bank Stadium. The Cambria College Classic will take place this March 3 through the 5 in Minneapolis and highlight six traditionally strong NCAA programs, including the 2022 NCAA National Champion. From...
gophersports.com
Week 1: Nektons of the Week Announced
University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck announced the team's first Nektons of the Week today. The Gophers just completed their first week of offseason workouts and Quinn Carroll (offensive), Kyler Baugh (defensive) and Chris Collins (newcomer) received the weekly honors. Carroll started all 13 games last season at right...
gophersports.com
Get to Know: Jack Ballard
There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Jack Ballard, a freshman from Fort Collins., who attended Fort Collins High School. He earned all-state honors in 2021 and was an All-American that year in the 200 free. Ballard swam for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team from 2013-22 and competed at sectionals and Junior Nationals in December of 2021. With his club team, he set program records nine times across five different events.
gophersports.com
Gophers Back on the Road Wednesday Night at Rutgers
TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler - play by play, Len Elmore - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 16th Meeting (9-6 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is on the road for the second-straight game when it travels to Rutgers Wednesday night. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, on Big Ten Network. It also marks the sixth game in 16 days for the Gophers, dating back to Jan. 16.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Drops 4-1 to Tulsa to Close Out the ITA Kick Off Weekend
Norman, Okla. – The University of Minnesota tennis team completed their ITA Kick Off expedition with a 4-1 loss to the University of Tulsa after five completed matches. The Maroon and Gold pairing Zoey Weil and Zeyneb Sarioglan secured the first point of the day with a 6-1 victory over Canes duo Laia Conde Monfort and Ana Naranjo Martinez. Gopher duo Anet Koskel and Lucy Lu conquered Maria Berlanga and Lily Hutchings in a tiebreaker win. The second Minnesota doubles match did not account for the overall score, as the first doubles victory claimed the point to close out the doubles bracket.
gophersports.com
Gophers Send "Letters of Love"
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota rowing team recently spent time designing and creating handmade "Letters of Love" that'll go directly to local children's hospitals. "We feel like a core value of our team culture is loving each other, so we find it so special that we can reflect that love on people in our community who need it the most," captains Isabella Bejaran and Harriet Haege said. "It's so important to recognize the positive impact we can have on those around us and make someone's day better!"
