r13-1
3d ago
Everyone who voted for her is getting exactly what they should expect; Nothing. While she spends her time waging nonsense culture wars, like against the word 'Latinx', things that ACTUALLY help Arkansans, like this broadband expansion, will go by the wayside. All I can say is don't blame Democrats when Nothing improves or changes here (Though I'm sure some will try).
18
James Stanbery
3d ago
we have been waiting for internet service in Cleburne County for 3 yrs. they always say our area is next, so we pay Hughes net, 100.00 for 5 gigs slower than the mail
8
Adam Mannis
3d ago
broadband expansion directly correlates to increased education. Republicans do NOT want increased education among their constituents. so of course she found a way to delay it.
14
Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit
The Arkansas Legislature is poised to increase the state’s homestead tax credit; the question: How much? House Bill 1032 by Rep. Lanny Fite (R-Benton) would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit from $375 a year to $425 in 2024. Fite explained his bill last week to the House Revenue and Tax Committee, but he plans […] The post Arkansas lawmakers to consider increasing homestead tax credit appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee
A bill expanding Arkansas school employees’ right to defend themselves in physical altercations passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, while another bill aimed at protecting LGBTQ Arkansans from violence was tabled. Senate Minority Whip Linda Chesterfield (D-Little Rock) said her background as a schoolteacher informed her introduction of both bills. Chesterfield introduced Senate Bill […] The post Bill to prohibit LGBTQ “panic defense” tabled in Arkansas Senate committee appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
Capitol View: Teacher pay and balancing the budget
Week three of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly is in the books, and while it was slow compared to previous years, there were some debates and actions.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case numbers stable in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia County, up by one in Ouachita and Union counties, and unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
KTLO
Bathroom, ‘drag performances’ bills on tap for Arkansas lawmakers
With Arkansas lawmakers set to begin the fourth week of the 94th General Assembly’s regular session, House committees this week will consider a bill that would prevent transgender people from using the restroom of their choice while at school and a measure that aims to restrict “drag performances” by classifying them as an adult-oriented business.
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
Arkansas Democrats hold officer elections, Grant Tennille re-elected as chair
The Arkansas Democrats held officer elections on Saturday, electing some new faces and seeing others return.
KHBS
Arkansas prison reform advocates, lawmakers, disagree on prison strategy
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas prison reform advocates are asking lawmakers not to build new prisons. Many lawmakers are planning to do just that.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, January 27, 2023: Four-lane U.S. 82
We’re going to hold Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her pledge made Thursday to see the four-laning of U.S. 82 across South Arkansas. Of course, in some respects, that pledge is like some of her executive orders on matters that were either moot points, or work already in progress. We were already expecting to see a contract issued later this year for the segment between Columbia 27 and the 82-98 junction west of Waldo, along with the reconstruction of the railroad overpass on U.S. 82 near the Lafayette County line. We expect that to be followed by a bid award in a couple of years for the segment between Columbia 526 eastward to Arkansas 98 south of Village – although we suspect that segment might be curtailed somewhat. If the governor is saying that she’s going to support some type of gasoline/electric tax package to get this project rolling, well, she’s got a little time to place this on the 2024 ballot with perhaps some of the work starting within the fourth or sixth year of a Sanders administration. We’ve been plugging for 82 four-laning for decades. Some of it has happened. Perhaps Sanders has a way to push this across the goal line so that South Arkansas gets what Mississippi and most of Texas already has – four lanes of U.S. 82 across their states.
Sanders declares state of emergency in response to winter weather
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares a state of emergency through an executive order in response to the winter weather that moved into Arkansas on Jan. 30.
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Arkansas 2023: Reviews & Free Guides
Starting a limited liability company (LLC) in Arkansas can be a great way to protect your personal assets while doing business. However, before you can launch your LLC, you’ll need to understand the costs involved in the process. In this article, we’ll take a look at the typical costs associated with forming an LLC in Arkansas in 2023, as well as provide some free resources to help you navigate the process.
Arkansas resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
