ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

Few LA Crime Reports Linked to Short Term Rentals

The LAPD recorded about 175 serious crimes at short-term rental locations around the City in the last three years, according to crime data that does not include the triple-murder and shooting at a home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood last weekend. Reports flagged about 75 incidents at short-term rental properties...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

At Anthony Avalos murder trial, siblings testify about alleged family torture

Taking the stand against their own mother, two children recounted how Heather Barron and Kareem Leiva turned their Antelope Valley residence into a house of horrors, forcing them to do grueling workouts, fight one another and guzzle hot sauce. Source: Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy