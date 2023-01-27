Read full article on original website
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
Dangerously good: Tulsan who helped establish the city’s hip-hop scene over 30 years ago is ready to give back
“Dangerous Wayz,” the eighth studio record from hip-hop artist and former Tulsan Robert C. Daniels II, aka “Dangerous Rob,” is out this month. The single “I Love You” drops, appropriately, on Valentine’s Day. After three successful decades in the business, Daniels believes this album...
The 15 Best Things to Do in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Situated along the banks of the Arkansas River, Tulsa is a surprisingly dynamic city, offering everything from nature-filled outdoor attractions to art-filled museums. As Oklahoma‘s second-largest city, there are endless things to do in Tulsa. From incredible riverside parks featuring family-friendly attractions to music-centered museums highlighting Tulsa’s iconic musicians and farm-to-table restaurants serving up award-winning food, there’s a surprise around every corner in Tulsa!
Tulsa's 'Rosie the Riveter,' 100, Remembered As Generous With 'Infectious Energy'
The woman known as Tulsa's Rosie the Riveter has passed away. Marina Metevelis lived to be 100 and will be laid to rest on Friday. Instead of flowers, the family asks that people consider making a donation to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or to the VFW post downtown, where Metevelis rarely missed an event, and touched so many lives.
Tulsa shop hosts adoption event with Skiatook animal rescue
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa shop partnered with a Skiatook animal rescue to host an adoption event on Saturday. The event took place at Magnolia Soap and Bath, near E. 15th St. and S. Peoria Ave. At the event, Magnolia Soap and Bath donated a portion of their sales...
Foundation for Architecture gives guided historical tour inside tunnels between downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving guided historical tours of the tunnels beneath downtown Tulsa on the secoNd Saturday of February and August. The tour starts at the Hyatt Regency on 2nd Street. and end at the Philcade near 5th Street and Boston Avenue. The...
Foodie finds: Some restaurants fly under the radar
These are the best-kept secrets of foodies, the restaurants that don’t always get the attention they deserve. It could be because they’re new or out of the way. Sometimes they don’t have a mainstream menu. But food lovers know a good thing when they taste it. We...
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa
Contractor association calls for boycott of new road work bids in Tulsa. Expressing frustration with what its executive director called a dysfunctional contracting system in a press conference Friday.
Shooting places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people were...
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
All lit up: Tulsa's stretch of Route 66 now features over 50 neon signs
Route 66 has attracted travelers from around the world in its near century of existence. Lately, those cruising through Tulsa’s 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road will notice a fresh glow of neon lights adorning local businesses. “We thought, ‘What’s a way we can impact the 28 miles of...
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission Cemetery
The small town of Coweta Oklahoma was established along the Arkansas River in Muskogee Creek Territory in 1840. In 1843 Minister Robert Loughridge received permission from the tribal council to come to the Muskogee territory to establish a Presbyterian Mission. He named the mission The Koweta Mission after what was then the Capital of the Muskogee Creek Nation.
Cherokee Nation to unveil first tribally-operated addiction treatment center
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will be hosting an event to unveil its renderings of the first tribally-operated addiction treatment center to be built in Tahlequah using the tribe’s millions in opioid settlement funds. The event will be held on Jan. 31, at 1 p.m. at Cherokee...
Local loaves: Country Bird Bakery's must-have sourdough bread
Standing in line at the Country Bird Bakery feels special — like you’re in on a secret. But the word is quickly getting out about this artisanal bakery that’s open only on Saturdays. At Cat Cox’s small-batch bakery, 1644 E. Third St., early birds get first-choice, and...
Oklahoma woman found not guilty in stabbing of DA father
An Oklahoma woman who was charged with attacking her father, who is also the Tulsa County district attorney, was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Turn up the heat: 3 favorite spots for a hot chicken sandwich
This is the one that put hot chicken on the Tulsa map: Chicken and the Wolf. It’s where hot chicken newbies regretted their decision to order it “hot” after the first bite. Even the medium spice could bring tears to your eyes. The uninitiated should play it safe with original or mild spice. As the menu says “Our heat is spicier than others. You’ve been warned!” We’re also fans of the hot chicken fries — cheese fries with chicken, pickles, dill and sauce. Chicken and the Wolf now has three locations.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
FOX23 Severe Weather Team: SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Multiple schools in Green Country are closed are on Monday, including Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). In a social media post, TPS said they will be closed to prioritize the safety of students and staff. “Based on the most recent information, and in order to prioritize the safety of our students...
Muskogee County deputies arrest man for third time this month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for the third time this month. On Jan. 26, around 11 a.m. deputies arrested Nathan Graham. This time Graham was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck. Deputies spotted Graham next to the stolen truck at a residence...
