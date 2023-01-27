Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon women’s basketball laments 20 of 80 shooting in loss to No. 3 Stanford: ‘This was a winnable game’
The explanation for a basketball loss isn’t supposed to be this simple. But in the case of Oregon’s 62-54 women’s basketball loss to No. 3 Stanford, it boiled down to one glaring statistic to Ducks coach Kelly Graves. Shooting. Oregon was awful. Everything else, Graves liked. Defense...
No. 3 Stanford defeats Oregon 62-54: Women’s basketball live updates recaps
Oregon shot 25% and it was the difference in No. 3 Stanford’s 62-54 win Sunday at Maples Pavilion. Here is a live updates recap:. This is pretty close to finished, as the Cardinal up the lead to 16. Chance Gray hits a three to cut the Cardinal lead to 13 with 2:52 remaining, but given the Ducks shooting woes, is a comeback really in the cards?
California ends a 12-game losing streak to Oregon State with a 64-62 women’s basketball win
The Oregon State Beavers’ NCAA tournament hopes were dealt a serious blow Sunday when the California Bears rallied for a 64-62 women’s basketball win in Berkeley, California. The Beavers (11-10, 3-7) held the lead until late in the fourth quarter, when California surged. A layup by Lutje Schipholt...
Jaxson Jones, 3-star 2024 edge rusher, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class has its first defensive commitment. Jaxson Jones, a three-star edge rusher from Yuma, Arizona, committed to the Ducks on Sunday. He recently decommitted from Washington and held offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and most of the schools in the Pac-12, among others. The...
Oregon men’s basketball dominates paint, limits Utah to season-low shooting to sweep season series
Oregon relied on defense and dominance in the paint to stifle Utah and win its 11th straight in the series. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Will Richardson added 12 with seven assists for the Ducks, who held the Utes to 28.1% shooting from the field — their worst in more than two years — in a 68-56 win before a season-high crowd of 8,228 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday night.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Oregon State rides Jordan Pope’s three-point spree to a 60-52 men’s basketball win over Colorado
Jordan Pope caught fire in the second half Saturday night, helping carry Oregon State to a 60-52 men’s basketball win over Colorado in Gill Coliseum. The freshman guard scored 17 of his game-high 19 points during the second half. Pope hit five three-pointers after halftime as the Beavers won for the second time in three games this week.
5-star Dakorien Moore lists his interest in Oregon as 'high' after leaving campus
The Oregon Ducks football program had the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025 on campus for an unofficial visit this past weekend. It presented a chance for the.
After visiting Oregon a fast-rising athlete out of Texas has high interest in the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks got a chance to host a fast-rising defensive lineman out of the state of Texas for an unofficial visit recently. Oregon made a strong impression on him and is in a good place early on in his recruitment. "What stood out to me most was how genuine...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/28/23)
Oregon State looks for a split of its two-game homestand Saturday night when the Beavers play host to Colorado at 7:30 p.m. in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers and Buffaloes are each coming off losses Thursday night. The last time OSU beat Colorado was the 2021 Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.
750thegame.com
OSN: The 3 Must-Watch Football Games On The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 Schedule
The Oregon Football season may be very far away, more than 215 days away. However, we are so excited that we can’t pass up the opportunity to write about the schedule that has been released and which games we are most excited about. After winning ten games and finishing...
Oregon State women’s basketball’s narrow loss to No. 3 Stanford ‘proved tonight they can play with anyone’
A few minutes after Oregon State wrapped up a gut-wrenching 63-60 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion, Beavers coach Scott Rueck grabbed a headset and began answering questions on the team’s post-game radio show. Rueck smiled throughout the interview. After finishing, he spent several...
Rewinding Oregon State women’s basketball’s 63-60 loss at No. 3 Stanford Cardinal
Oregon State hung tough all night in a game that came down to the final possession, but in the end the Beavers couldn’t summon the game-tying three-pointer they needed and lost 63-60 to No. 3 Stanford on Friday night at Maples Pavilion. Noelle Mannen missed a three with 7...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama player, assistant rejoins Crimson Tide staff after season with Oregon
A familiar face is back on staff at Alabama. Jake Long has returned to UA after spending a season with Dan Lanning at Oregon. Long has updated his Twitter profile to reflect his status as an Alabama staffer. As a graduate assistant at Oregon, Long worked with the defense in his season with the Ducks.
Addicted To Quack
Mac Court Memories
I’ll never forget the first time I saw a game at McArthur Court at the University of Oregon. I was a teenager with overly gelled hair and braces, and my Dad took me to see the Ducks square off against Stanford. As you walked into the building, you got...
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Oregon makes a good impression on in-state offensive linemen after recent visit
The Oregon football program hosted one of the state of Oregon's top prospects for an unofficial visit recently, and he spoke with DuckTerritory about his lasting.
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
White supremacists sentenced for attacking a Black DJ at a Washington bar
Four white men with white supremacist ties were sentenced in federal court in Seattle Friday for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ at a bar in the suburb of Lynnwood. Judge Richard Jones sentenced the men to varying prison terms, the Daily Herald reported. Jason DeSimas, of Tacoma, will...
