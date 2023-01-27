ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Jaxson Jones, 3-star 2024 edge rusher, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks’ 2024 recruiting class has its first defensive commitment. Jaxson Jones, a three-star edge rusher from Yuma, Arizona, committed to the Ducks on Sunday. He recently decommitted from Washington and held offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and most of the schools in the Pac-12, among others. The...
The Oregonian

Oregon men’s basketball dominates paint, limits Utah to season-low shooting to sweep season series

Oregon relied on defense and dominance in the paint to stifle Utah and win its 11th straight in the series. Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Will Richardson added 12 with seven assists for the Ducks, who held the Utes to 28.1% shooting from the field — their worst in more than two years — in a 68-56 win before a season-high crowd of 8,228 at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday night.
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 68-56 win over Utah

We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Utah. The Ducks won 68-56. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series. The Utes (15-8, 8-4) snapped a three-game win streak. Oregon was a 4.5-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from...
Addicted To Quack

Mac Court Memories

I’ll never forget the first time I saw a game at McArthur Court at the University of Oregon. I was a teenager with overly gelled hair and braces, and my Dad took me to see the Ducks square off against Stanford. As you walked into the building, you got...
247Sports

Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon

Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
KDRV

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
The Oregonian

