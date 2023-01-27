ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Microsoft Edge 'Phoenix' could make me ditch Google Chrome — here’s why

By Tony Polanco
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQCtf_0kT93AuE00

Microsoft Edge is a solid browser that I find easy to work on. At least, when I bother to use it. I’m one of the 2.65 billion people who use Google Chrome as their primary browser — both for work and personal use. Because of that, I’ve never given Microsoft Edge its proper due. But that might all change with a reimagined Edge web browser codenamed "Phoenix."

As revealed by WalkingCat on Twitter (via Windows Central ), Project Phoenix is an internal reimagining of Microsoft’s browser. The Redmond-based tech giant has been working on this project summer of 2022. Phoenix is being built in pieces and some parts of it can be tested using feature flags in some preview versions of Microsoft Edge.

Some features include an updated UI with rounded tabs akin to native Windows 11 apps and a “split view” feature that allows you to view two web pages within a single tab. Other features include making Edge a system-wide password manager for all of Windows, and a Tab Activity Center to provide users with insight into browser usage.

These updates may not seem monumental, but as the old saying goes, it’s the little things that matter. As a Windows user, these Edge features are pretty exciting. Here’s what I like about some of the new features potentially coming to Microsoft Edge “Phoenix.”

Similar aesthetic to Windows 11

Windows 11 has a more inviting look thanks to features like rounded windows. And in general, the operating system has a more unified look compared to previous iterations. It’s one of the reasons I immediately upgraded to Windows 11 and never looked back.

Microsoft Edge is a Chromium-based browser, meaning that it's virtually identical to Google Chrome. While this aspect makes it easier for Chrome users to acclimate to Microsoft’s browser, it makes Edge feel disconnected from Windows. Giving Edge an updated UI with rounded tabs would go a long way to making it feel like a part of Windows 11.

Split view to boost productivity

Snap assist is one of my favorite aspects of Windows 11. This feature makes it easier to arrange open apps on your desktop into Layouts and Groups. It’s an updated version of a Windows 10 feature that similarly lets you “snap” windows into pre-configured layouts.

Instead of having to drag windows into position (or know the keyboard shortcuts), you can just hover your pointer over the minimize/maximize button in the top-right corner of any app window. A little pop-up window will quickly appear showing pictographs of different layout options: splitting the screen 50/50 between two apps, for example, or 50/25/25 between three, or even giving one app two-thirds of the screen while a second app lies narrowly alongside it in the remaining third.

With Phoenix’s split view feature allowing you to have two web pages in a single tab, you could combine it with snap assist and potentially double the number of pages you can view on a single screen. You can see what this would look like below.

See more

Granted, this could look like a mess with so many web pages in your face. But considering how many windows and tabs I keep snapped on my dual-screen setup (it's a lot!), I want to see how many more I can potentially cram in.

System-wide password managing

Microsoft Edge has a solid password manager that’s easy to use. You can have all of your passwords on all your devices and it’s simple to use different passwords for every website. It works as well as Google Chrome’s password manager, based on my experience.

Being able to manage my Windows passwords right on Edge would not only make the browser feel like a natural extension of Windows, but it would also make it easier to manage all of my passwords from a single spot.

Outlook

We don’t know if Microsoft will deliver Edge Project Phoenix updates piecemeal or as a single large update. Whatever the case, I’m eager to see these changes implemented as they could make me seriously consider Microsoft Edge as my main browser — or at least use it considerably more.

If not, I’ll still give Microsoft respect for taking measures to make its browser more competitive with the dominant Chrome.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Android Police

Google Chrome helps you reign in notification-blasting websites

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
Android Police

Google is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing tool after months of development

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. More than a year ago, Google started working on a tool for editing screenshots directly in their desktop browser. First featured in Chrome Canary version 98, this utility gained new functionality over months of work, and seemed as though it was destined to launch outside its feature flag as a tool available for all users. Sadly, Chromium commits made earlier this week point to the demise of the screenshot tool — at least in its current form.
Android Police

ChromeOS and Microsoft 365 will finally work better together

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As great as all of our favorite Chromebooks are, the reality is that many of us rely on Microsoft Office (or Microsoft 365, as it’s now called) for our word processing and spreadsheeting needs. Google Workspace may be a viable alternative, but if your school or company has you hooked up with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive, you’re out of luck. Fortunately, it looks like Microsoft and Google have finally teamed up to make Microsoft 365 a first-class experience on ChromeOS, with full OneDrive integration for the Files app in the cards, too.
technewstoday.com

How to Open and Use Chrome Task Manager

Did you know that even Chrome has a Task Manager? Similar to the Task Manager on Windows, you also get a Task Manager on Chrome. These two features share the same functionality. Simply put, the Task Manager for Chrome does as its name suggests. It helps you manage the tabs you open on Chrome and monitor the system resources. This feature comes in handy as Chrome often runs into issues regarding its high CPU usage.
makeuseof.com

Google Chrome vs. Safari: Which Is the Most Secure macOS Browser?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Safari and Google Chrome are two of the most popular browsers today. But if you're using macOS, does one browser outweigh the other in terms of safety? Which of these two world-renowned browsers is more secure for macOS?
Digital Trends

Ranking all 12 versions of Windows, from worst to best

You can tell a person’s age by which version of Windows is their favorite. I have fond memories of XP and Windows 98 SE, so you can take a guess at mine, but I have colleagues who are much more enamored with Windows 7, or Windows 95. We all have something disparaging to say about Windows 8 though, and the less said about Windows Vista the better.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy