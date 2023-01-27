Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
acusports.com
Four 'Cats in double figures in loss at GCU
PHOENIX — Aspen Thornton returned from injury to lead the way with 14 points, four total players scored in double figures, but the ACU women's basketball team struggled to hold a halftime lead against Grand Canyon on the road Saturday, ultimately falling in the end, 68-59. The Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 WAC) led by two, 36-34, at halftime, but were outscored 34-23 in the second half in the defeat. ACU was outscored 46-26 in points in the paint and was forced into 18 turnovers in defeat. ACU has dropped its second game in a row in WAC play for the first time all season as it returns home next week for three straight at Moody Coliseum.
acusports.com
Cats Win Fourth Straight
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Abilene Christian won its fourth consecutive match, knocking off Montana, 5-2, on Saturday. "It was an ugly win but a good win," said ACU Head Coach Juan Nunez. "We didn't play our best tennis today, but that is what makes us tough to beat. When the guys you can usually count on are having a bad day, someone else steps up."
acusports.com
WTEN Picks Up Pair of Saturday Victories
ABILENE – Abilene Christian ground out a pair of shutout wins on Saturday, taking down Trinity and Lubbock Christian by matching 7-0 scores. The Wildcats had some tight matches but prevailed against Division III's No. 16 team. ACU got the doubles point and took all three matches, fighting off...
acusports.com
Wildcats Battle in 4-3 Loss at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force held off Abilene Christian, 4-3, in a match that featured five tiebreakers and three three-set matches. The Wildcats won the doubles point with Dario Kmet and Cesar Barranquero getting a 6-3 win at No. 1 and Savan Chhabra and Ethan Scribner taking a 7-5 win at No. 3.
acusports.com
Track Sees More Top-10 Performances
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Abilene Christian posted a few new school top-10 performances Saturday at the Pittsburg State Invitational. Paige Boucher's previous best time in the 60-meter hurdles didn't have a chance to settle in before she replaced on Saturday with a mark of 8.85 seconds. A few new marks...
Comments / 0