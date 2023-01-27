PHOENIX — Aspen Thornton returned from injury to lead the way with 14 points, four total players scored in double figures, but the ACU women's basketball team struggled to hold a halftime lead against Grand Canyon on the road Saturday, ultimately falling in the end, 68-59. The Wildcats (10-10, 4-5 WAC) led by two, 36-34, at halftime, but were outscored 34-23 in the second half in the defeat. ACU was outscored 46-26 in points in the paint and was forced into 18 turnovers in defeat. ACU has dropped its second game in a row in WAC play for the first time all season as it returns home next week for three straight at Moody Coliseum.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO