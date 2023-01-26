Read full article on original website
NPR
The hidden environmental costs of transitioning to electric vehicles
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Thea Riofrancos, professor at Providence College, about her new research into the environmental costs of the transition to electric vehicles in the United States. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The Biden administration is trying to move Americans away from gas-powered cars, but replacing every internal combustion engine...
NPR
Recent attacks on electric substations have the Department of Energy concerned
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Puesh Kumar, director of the Energy Department's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy, Security and Emergency Response, about risks to the U.S. power grid. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How secure is the power grid that delivers electricity to your home, maybe even is powering this signal right now...
NPR
The rotation of Earth's inner core may be slowing down
What happens when you go past Earth's crust to the ooey-gooey center? Well, it's actually not ooey-gooey at all. It's a solid core. And a new study from scientists in China says the core has actually slowed its rotation. It's just the latest attempt to describe what's going on at the very center of the planet, a part of the world, it turns out, we don't know a whole lot about. John Vidale teaches Earth sciences at the University of Southern California and has been studying the Earth's core. Professor Vidale, thanks so much for joining us.
