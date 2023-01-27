Read full article on original website
Westerville Northside Christian outlasts Westerville Genoa Christian in topsy-turvy battle
Westerville Northside Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Westerville Genoa Christian in a 56-38 decision on January 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 23, Westerville Northside Christian faced off against Groveport Madison Christian . Click here for a recap. Westerville...
Tiffin Columbian slips past Lexington
Tiffin Columbian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Lexington 53-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 30. In recent action on January 21, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Kenton. For more, click here.
Sugar Grove Berne Union claims gritty victory against Corning Miller
Sugar Grove Berne Union could finally catch its breath after a close call against Corning Miller in a 58-49 victory at Corning Miller High on January 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller faced off on January 29, 2022 at...
Storm warning: Columbus Grandview Heights unleashes full fury on Columbus Whetstone
Columbus Grandview Heights' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Columbus Whetstone during a 51-11 blowout in Ohio girls basketball action on January 30. Last season, Columbus Grandview Heights and Columbus Whetstone squared off with January 24, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School last season....
Circleville records thin win against Ashville Teays Valley
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Circleville wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-23 over Ashville Teays Valley in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 20, Circleville faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Ashville Teays Valley took on...
James Franklin Sauder
James Franklin Sauder, 87, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio on June 19, 1935 to the late Theodore E. and Lalah E. (Patton) Sauder. James had worked as a fork lift driver for GM Automotive. He proudly served in...
New Lexington slides past Byesville Meadowbrook in fretful clash
A sigh of relief filled the air in New Lexington's locker room after a trying 60-52 test with Byesville Meadowbrook for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 28. The last time New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook played in a 72-32 game on December 11, 2021. For results, click here.
Dublin Coffman holds off Dayton Centerville
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dublin Coffman did just enough to beat Dayton Centerville 58-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 28. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Dayton Centerville faced off on January 29, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
Thornville Sheridan records thin win against Dresden Tri-Valley
Yes, Thornville Sheridan looked relaxed while edging Dresden Tri-Valley, but no autographs please after its 47-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 28. Thornville Sheridan drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Dresden Tri-Valley after the first quarter.
4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown
SHELBY — The Whippets control their own destiny in the chase for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. Shelby outscored River Valley 11-1 over the final 2:40 for a stunning 40-38 win in a showdown of MOAC title contenders. GALLERY: Shelby 40, River Valley 38. Shelby beat River Valley 40-38...
Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork
BELLVILLE — Aaron Brokaw is coming home. A 1999 Clear Fork graduate, Brokaw was unanimously approved as his alma mater’s new football coach earlier this week. He replaces Dave Carroll, another Clear Fork grad whose contract was non-renewed even though he led the Colts to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and the second round of the Division IV playoffs last fall.
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
Patricia A Schulte
Patricia Ann Schulte, 81, of Hildebran formerly of Lexington, Ohio, passed away January 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family after a two year battle with COPD. Born March 17th, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ilo Burger. Pat was an avid bowler who bowled...
Arlene Mary Layman
Arlene Mary Layman, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center. Arlene was born in Morrow County on November 5, 1937, to the late Arthur and Mary (McCracken) Crider. On December 17, 1966, she would marry Larry Layman, and he survives in Galion after 56 glorious years together.
Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall
ONTARIO — Three girls stood at the front of the line, watching closely for a sign that it was their turn. "Are you ready?" a friendly security guard asked. "It's almost time."
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
Patchy, freezing drizzle may make area roads slick Sunday night, Monday morning
MANSFIELD — What would a new work week be without a bit of meteorological challenge?. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Sunday night for an area that includes Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
Avita announces new board members
ONTARIO – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term. Schneider has served on the Avita Board of...
