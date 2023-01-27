Read full article on original website
travelwithsara.com
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
Emporia gazette.com
Kobach calls for ban on 'foreign ownership' of farmland
More than 600 acres of farmland in Chase and Greenwood Counties would become unlike any others, if a proposal by the Kansas Attorney General becomes law. Kris Kobach announced in a statement Thursday that he will offer legislation to “ban foreign ownership of land” across the state.
KSNT
Bitterly cold temperatures tonight and tomorrow
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Ottawa, Republic, and Washington county from 12 AM tonight to 12 PM Sunday. Our arctic front has arrived in northeast Kansas, and it’s already packing quite the punch. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected this evening with overnight lows taking us down to single digits in several different spots. Some light snow flurries may be possible up north late this evening.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Hern, Sierra Nicole; 36; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Driving while...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Jan. 21-27
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: CAMPBELL, ERICK LEE; 42; Topeka. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Abilene wins in regulation, loses in overtime after post-game technical grants game-tying free throws
HAYS (KSNT) – Abilene High School was leading Hays-Thomas Moore Prep (TMP) 46-44 after the final horn sounded in a varsity matchup Friday. However, Abilene lost the game in overtime. After the final horn sounded, the Cowboys ran to their bench in celebration. On their way, one player bumped into a TMP player and fell […]
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
WIBW
Clay Co. Health Dept. warns residents of new scam
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Health officials have warned residents of a scam in which a man calls and claims to be from the agency. The Clay County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to warn residents of a new scam that has been circulating the area and involves its name.
Fire destroys part of residence north of Salina; owner, dogs escape
A 74-year-old woman was able to escape with her dogs from a fire in her residence north of Salina Thursday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7 personnel were sent to the 5800 block of N. Bartley Road at approximately 2:24 p.m. Thursday for the report of a structure fire.
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Manhattan man accused of cutting man with knife, hurting cat
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning. The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges. The RCPD received […]
1350kman.com
Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project
City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
Junction City woman arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
A Junction City woman was arrested following a five-month long investigation after a teenager was found dead from a fentanyl overdose.
Arrest made in connection to fentanyl death in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of a 19-year-old woman in Junction City on Thursday. Cadin Sanner, a spokesman for the Junction City Police Department, reports Alyzah Benitez, 22, of Junction City, has been arrested in connection to the death of Caytlin P. Hinkle, 19, of Junction […]
