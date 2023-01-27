ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Accident at Kellogg and Washington claims the life of 22-year-old woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
360wichita.com

Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do

Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
thesunflower.com

Final report out: Sixteen programs at Wichita State marked as ‘review and monitor’

In a report from a consulting firm hired by the Kansas Board of Regents, more than 80% of degree programs at Wichita State have been flagged as “optimize” or “review and monitor,” meaning these degree programs fail to show program growth, positive headcount in degrees, and/or positive degree production. Sixteen undergraduate degree programs made the report’s “review and monitor” list — the lowest level of program health, according to the report.
KWCH.com

Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
kfdi.com

tsnews.com

Recall, recruitment efforts start following Goddard city council moves

GODDARD – Small city government usually draws minimal interest, both in terms of candidates for office and citizen involvement at meetings. Usually it takes a specific topic or problem to engage a significant number of citizens. That appears to be the case following last week’s Goddard City Council meeting in which the appointed mayor was ousted (he then resigned from the council), a former mayor who had resigned amidst ethical concerns regarding fundraising was reinstated, two new council members were appointed and the city administrator fired despite a recent positive review and a statewide award.
