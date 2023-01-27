Read full article on original website
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Restaurant inspections: Mice, black specks in cheese, dead bugs, grimy grill in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a vehicle accident that killed a 22-year-old Wichita woman. At 7:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident near Kellogg and Washington. Upon arrival, police found a black Honda Accord on Washington St,. with a person inside who was not breathing. EMS pronounced her deceased on scene.
Two hurt after shooting at Wichita club
According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, two people were hurt after a shooting at a Wichita club on Saturday night.
360wichita.com
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do
Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
Longtime Wichita West High teacher charged with battery of students at new school
He taught math at Wichita West High School from 1998 until just before this school year.
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KAKE TV
'Found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
If you drive south on I-135 into Wichita on Saturday, you’ll face a detour. Here’s why
“It’s all part of the construction process and some of these things can’t be avoided,” KDOT spokesperson Tom Hein said.
KWCH.com
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In line with January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, multiple community organizations in the Wichita area gathered near the Keeper of the Plains in Wichita Friday. Among them were those representing the Red Sand Project, an effort to raise awareness about human trafficking. The Red Sand...
thesunflower.com
Final report out: Sixteen programs at Wichita State marked as ‘review and monitor’
In a report from a consulting firm hired by the Kansas Board of Regents, more than 80% of degree programs at Wichita State have been flagged as “optimize” or “review and monitor,” meaning these degree programs fail to show program growth, positive headcount in degrees, and/or positive degree production. Sixteen undergraduate degree programs made the report’s “review and monitor” list — the lowest level of program health, according to the report.
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days. Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.
kfdi.com
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
Don’t eat the fish: Arkansas River, other Kansas waters remain under advisory
The 2023 advisory was issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Thursday.
Family, friends remember rising Wichita musician killed in freak hunting accident
A viewing is scheduled for Monday and service on Tuesday. Both are open to the public.
WPD: Woman hurt after drive-by shooting in south Wichita
According to Wichita Police, a woman was hurt following a drive-by shooting in south Wichita early Sunday morning.
A message from Wichita Police Chief Sullivan
In response to the public release of the police video in the arrest and beating of Tyre Nicholes in Memphis, Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan Friday evening, released a statenebnt.
Two hospitalized after east Wichita nightclub shooting
Wichita Police say two large groups of individuals began fighting with one another when an unknown man armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking two people.
Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma
Larry and Debbie Dutton were found buried in the back of their Dewey, Oklahoma, home last week.
tsnews.com
Recall, recruitment efforts start following Goddard city council moves
GODDARD – Small city government usually draws minimal interest, both in terms of candidates for office and citizen involvement at meetings. Usually it takes a specific topic or problem to engage a significant number of citizens. That appears to be the case following last week’s Goddard City Council meeting in which the appointed mayor was ousted (he then resigned from the council), a former mayor who had resigned amidst ethical concerns regarding fundraising was reinstated, two new council members were appointed and the city administrator fired despite a recent positive review and a statewide award.
Wichita man sentenced in 2021 crash that killed local music influencer Kenny Ballinger
Kenny Ballinger, 37, was a key figure in the Wichita music scene, booking well-known music acts at local bars and running local music venues over the years including Barleycorn’s, The Elbow Room and Lizard’s Lounge, according to The Eagle’s news archives.
