Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO