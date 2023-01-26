Read full article on original website
Fertig and Pedersen Sweep Mountain West Player of the Week Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Jan. 30, 2023) – A pair of Wyoming Cowgirls swept the Mountain West Player of the Week honors announced Monday by the league office. For the third time this season, Malene Pedersen was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week while Allyson Fertig earned the first Player of the Week honor of her career.
UW launches firearms center
CASPER — As the debate over the relationship Americans have with guns has intensified, a University of Wyoming law professor is setting out to change how firearms are discussed and understood. George A. Mocsary is the cofounder and director of the Firearms Research Center, which officially launched in the...
BLM seeks public input on ‘industrial solar’ projects
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President Joe Biden’s goals...
