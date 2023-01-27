Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
atozsports.com
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Travis Kelce has some callous words for one of the most important people in Cincinnati
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t mince words when it came to telling everyone how he felt about one important person in Cincinnati. The week leading up to the battle that was at Burrowhead was full of nothing but trash-talking. Sure, both sides did it, but from a Chiefs fans perspective, it was definitely more on the Bengals’ side.
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker gives encouraging update on his torn ACL
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his magical 2022 season and his UT career end in November when he tore his ACL in a loss to South Carolina. The injury likely prevented Hooker from being named a Heisman finalist (though he should’ve been anyway). Hooker’s injury could also impact...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
atozsports.com
How the AFC Championship proved that the Chiefs’ future is extremely bright
The Kansas City Chiefs secure a spot in the Super Bowl the past weekend. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in a back and forth affair. Patrick Mahomes made Patrick Mahomes plays. Kicker Harrison Butker was nails. The defense made stops when they had to against the Joe Burrow-led Bengals. Overall,...
atozsports.com
NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
atozsports.com
Former Vols WR Jalin Hyatt’s younger brother Devin reveals his college choice
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has a younger brother who also plays football, but he won’t be playing on Rocky Top. Devin Hyatt, a 2023 three-star wide receiver from Irmo, SC, announced on Wednesday that he’s signing with the Arizona Wildcats. Hyatt, 6-foot-2/194 lbs, is rated...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols add depth at key position
The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
atozsports.com
Bengals RB Joe Mixon sends strong message to fans after loss to Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an uncertain future with the franchise, but that didn’t stop him from sending a message to fans after Cincy’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Mixon spoke to reporters after Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Chiefs...
atozsports.com
Bengals: Eli Apple’s latest comments won’t make players around the NFL very happy
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL. Apple, who is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins in March, has never been afraid to talk trash. And the trash talk doesn’t always work out. Anytime Apple calls...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who transferred after 2022 season reveals what UT coaches told him before leaving program
Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Wiliam Parker left Knoxville after the 2022 season to transfer to UAB. Parker, a former three-star recruit from Nashville, was part of the 2021 signing class at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols while Jeremy Pruitt was still the program’s head coach, but he ended...
atozsports.com
Titans first team to meet with Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker revealed in a recent interview that the Tennessee Titans were the first team he met with at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hooker joined Ramon Foster, Kayla Anderson, and Will Boling on 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday morning live from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Hooker provided an update on his ACL recovery and his Senior Bowl experiences as he begins his NFL Draft process.
atozsports.com
Senior Bowl director’s statement about Vols QB Hendon Hooker won’t go over well with opposing fan bases
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week even though he won’t participate in any game action. Hooker, who tore his ACL in November in a loss to South Carolina, is off crutches but he’s not yet ready to resume football activities.
atozsports.com
Cowboys could rock division rival by snagging defensive anchor
The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job of turning their defense around under coordinator Dan Quinn, leading the NFL in turnovers in back-to-back seasons. There is one flaw that they have, though, and that’s at defensive tackle. Dallas has built a reputation for being one of the better...
atozsports.com
Jessie Bates gets real about his future with the Bengals
Safety Jessie Bates may have played his last game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Bates is set to be a free agent in March when the new league year begins. And after failing to work out a contract extension with the Bengals last summer (and subsequently playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag), there are plenty of fans and analysts who don’t expect the star defensive back to return in 2023.
Comments / 5