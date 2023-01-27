ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols add depth at key position

The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
atozsports.com

Titans first team to meet with Vols QB Hendon Hooker at the Senior Bowl

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker revealed in a recent interview that the Tennessee Titans were the first team he met with at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Hooker joined Ramon Foster, Kayla Anderson, and Will Boling on 104.5 The Zone on Wednesday morning live from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Hooker provided an update on his ACL recovery and his Senior Bowl experiences as he begins his NFL Draft process.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys could rock division rival by snagging defensive anchor

The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job of turning their defense around under coordinator Dan Quinn, leading the NFL in turnovers in back-to-back seasons. There is one flaw that they have, though, and that’s at defensive tackle. Dallas has built a reputation for being one of the better...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Jessie Bates gets real about his future with the Bengals

Safety Jessie Bates may have played his last game for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Bates is set to be a free agent in March when the new league year begins. And after failing to work out a contract extension with the Bengals last summer (and subsequently playing the 2022 season on the franchise tag), there are plenty of fans and analysts who don’t expect the star defensive back to return in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH

