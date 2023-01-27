As the sting of the Buffalo Bills’ postseason shortcoming begins to fade, the 2022 team was able to accomplish a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 30 years. On Monday, it was announced that T Dion Dawkins, TE Dawson Knox and LG Rodger Saffold were named to the Pro Bowl after initially being listed as alternates. The three additions bring the Bills’ Pro Bowl total to eight, which is the most since 1992 when Buffalo sent a whopping 10 players to the annual event.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO