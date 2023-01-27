ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills given a gift they haven’t received in 30 years

As the sting of the Buffalo Bills’ postseason shortcoming begins to fade, the 2022 team was able to accomplish a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 30 years. On Monday, it was announced that T Dion Dawkins, TE Dawson Knox and LG Rodger Saffold were named to the Pro Bowl after initially being listed as alternates. The three additions bring the Bills’ Pro Bowl total to eight, which is the most since 1992 when Buffalo sent a whopping 10 players to the annual event.
BUFFALO, NY

