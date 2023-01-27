Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
Trevon Diggs Contract Talks? Cowboys Free Agent CBs: Sign Peterson?
Trevon Diggs is now eligible for a contract extension. And a potential Cowboys free agent target in 2021, Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson, is set to enter free agency. Time to move?
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Cowboys DL Review: Move Micah & Sign Hankins?
The Dallas Cowboys defensive line was one of the team's better units, with Micah Parsons again the star of the show.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. Following the 2022 season, Moore and the Cowboys mutually agreed to part ways. The Chargers...
Cowboys in Cap Hell?! How's Dallas Get Under New $224.8M Number?
With a number of free agents on the Dallas Cowboys roster, it'll be decision time for owner Jerry Jones and COO Stephen Jones to engineer some cap-friendly moves.
Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense
The Dallas Cowboys are making changes after the disappointing way their season ended, and owner Jerry Jones dropped a big hint about what we can expect to see from the team going forward. Jones confirmed Wednesday that coach Mike McCarthy will call offensive plays moving forward. The offense, he said, will be a variation of... The post Jerry Jones drops big hint about direction of Cowboys’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
BIG Cowboys Rumors, Kellen Moore Replacements, Trevon Diggs Drama, Dak + Perfect Offseason Plan
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 6:57 PMCowboys Report by Chat Sportsu200bWas dumping Kellen Moore the right move? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, ‘N’ for No. 7:05 PML.M Mossu200bIf i was Diggs, i would be...
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
The Dallas Cowboys said their good byes but it didn’t take Kellen Moore long to find a new job. He’s with the Chargers now.
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker gives encouraging update on his torn ACL
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his magical 2022 season and his UT career end in November when he tore his ACL in a loss to South Carolina. The injury likely prevented Hooker from being named a Heisman finalist (though he should’ve been anyway). Hooker’s injury could also impact...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays. The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways.
Bills given a gift they haven’t received in 30 years
As the sting of the Buffalo Bills’ postseason shortcoming begins to fade, the 2022 team was able to accomplish a feat that hadn’t been achieved in 30 years. On Monday, it was announced that T Dion Dawkins, TE Dawson Knox and LG Rodger Saffold were named to the Pro Bowl after initially being listed as alternates. The three additions bring the Bills’ Pro Bowl total to eight, which is the most since 1992 when Buffalo sent a whopping 10 players to the annual event.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Dad's 'Fake News' Rumor: Keep or Cut?
Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys would like to work together on a future at The Star. And that's not "fake news.''
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
