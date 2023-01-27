As great as this season has been and as hard as we’ve tried to stay in the moment and avoid the temptation of looking too far ahead, it’s been nearly impossible to do. Here’s a confession. We started thinking about the Super Bowl in Week 18. We knew the Philadelphia Eagles had earned a bye week. We knew they would win in the Divisional Round and the NFC Championship Game regardless of who the opponent was. We’ve played out the scenario of Nick Sirianni, Howie Roseman, Jalen Hurts, and Jeffrey Lurie hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy in our minds constantly. Unfortunately, it’s then that we often taste something bittersweet.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO