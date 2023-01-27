Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
And just like that – Sean Payton jumps back to frontrunner
Sean Payton has re-emerged as the frontrunner to take over as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. Of course, this means almost nothing considering the back-and-forth action we have seen over the past few weeks. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, DeMeco Ryans, and Vance Joseph have...
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
It’s good news, bad news for Eagles as they head to Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles coaches, players, front office executives and support staff celebrated their 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game in the Lincoln Financial Field locker room on Sunday night: As players wore their conference championship shirts and hats, smoke from their victory cigars hung in the air.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera sends encouraging message to Steve Wilks
Based off the love and support Steve Wilks has received from his former Carolina Panthers players over the past few days, it’s no wonder why so many have referred to him as a “leader of men.” And now, it’s the man who once led him that’s expressing his own bit of appreciation.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
NFL Fans Had Plenty of Thoughts on Anita Baker’s National Anthem Before Eagles-49ers NFC Championship
Anita Baker’s rendition of the national anthem prior to the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers was… not the best. And of course, social media is giving her the jokes for it. Baker hasn’t stopped performing since the late 70’s, but the eight-time...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
The NFL is considering a dumb idea. The Eagles and their fans can show just how dumb it is. | Opinion
Inside the practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex, taking up the entire wall behind one of the end zones, is a wide-angle photograph from what was, in all likelihood, the game that featured the loudest moment at Lincoln Financial Field. The photo is from the 2018 NFC championship game, and...
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Kellen Moore FIRED: Ben McAdoo vs. Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Coach Replacement?
Are Mike McCarthy's Cowboys missing out on qualified offensive coordinators? The two-pronged answer: Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo. ... with Kellen Moore now fired.
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
