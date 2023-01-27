ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry

Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Winter Weather Advisory for some across the Miami Valley; Bitter cold this week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Preble, Darke, Champaign, Clark, and Montgomery Counties until 1:00 p.m. TODAY: Storm Center Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads might get a little slick, especially in the north on bridges and overpasses. The chance for a wintry mix will linger through the early afternoon. We dry out late in the day and tonight with highs only reaching temperatures in the low 30s. Tonight we get even colder dropping into the teens.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Showers return, wintry mix Monday, colder week ahead

We enjoyed a mild Saturday near 50 degrees in a light southerly flow and some sunshine. Clouds will thicken overnight, with showers developing late and continuing on Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon with the passage of low pressure to our north and a trailing cold front. Readings will be in the mild 40s. Colder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
MASON, OH
WDTN

Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
PIQUA, OH
WSOC Charlotte

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us

The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mechanicsburg library opens new story walk at Goshen Park

Children, adults can enjoy reading and outdoors at the same time. Mechanicsburg Public Library has opened its new story walk at Goshen Park. The story walk opened on Jan. 19 and is accessible anytime during park hours of dawn to dusk. The story walk is an innovative way for children...
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Emus still on the loose

Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction

Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy