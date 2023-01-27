Read full article on original website
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
Winter Weather Advisory for some across the Miami Valley; Bitter cold this week
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Preble, Darke, Champaign, Clark, and Montgomery Counties until 1:00 p.m. TODAY: Storm Center Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads might get a little slick, especially in the north on bridges and overpasses. The chance for a wintry mix will linger through the early afternoon. We dry out late in the day and tonight with highs only reaching temperatures in the low 30s. Tonight we get even colder dropping into the teens.
Showers return, wintry mix Monday, colder week ahead
We enjoyed a mild Saturday near 50 degrees in a light southerly flow and some sunshine. Clouds will thicken overnight, with showers developing late and continuing on Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon with the passage of low pressure to our north and a trailing cold front. Readings will be in the mild 40s. Colder […]
LIST: Schools closed, delayed after overnight snow creates slick spots on roads
CINCINNATI — Several schools are closed or on a delay Friday after overnight snow showers dropped a dusting on roads, creating slick spots in some areas. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Friday morning is off a to very cold start. Temperatures are in the...
1 dead after crash on I-70 EB; Lanes reopen
OSHP reported that one person is dead after an SUV crashed into a heavy-duty pickup.
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram, Plate number ESS9918, […]
Crashes along major highways causing traffic delays for commuters Friday morning
CINCINNATI — Crashes along major interstates are causing some traffic headaches for commuters Friday morning. I-74 eastbound is closed at Colerain Avenue and Beekman Street due to a crash. The left hand and right hand shoulder is blocked due to a crash on I-71 northbound at US-50. Three lanes...
Demolition set for Dayton condos damaged by 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes
“By ridding our state of eyesores that are hindering development and impacting property values, we can revitalize our communities and attract new investments, businesses, jobs, and housing opportunities,” Governor DeWine said.
Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg
GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
‘No idea how long’s been vacant;’ Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon. Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the area of Woodside Avenue and Courtside Avenue around 3 p.m., according the Dayton Fire Department’s Facebook page. Firefighters on scene reported seeing flames coming from the front of...
Nelly at The Fraze: Fraze Pavillion announces summer line-up
Fraze Pavillion has announced their first set of artists performing live at the Kettering entertainment venue, which includes Nelly!
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
Reds Caravan roll into the Miami Valley
RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Reds Caravan will soon be moving into the Dayton area as it returns after a two year pause. On Saturday, January 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Reds fans will be able to ask questions and meet the baseball […]
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
Mechanicsburg library opens new story walk at Goshen Park
Children, adults can enjoy reading and outdoors at the same time. Mechanicsburg Public Library has opened its new story walk at Goshen Park. The story walk opened on Jan. 19 and is accessible anytime during park hours of dawn to dusk. The story walk is an innovative way for children...
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), 49-year-old Ray Henderson was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the 1000 block of Scarff Road in New Carlisle around 7:50 p.m. OSP says the preliminary investigation shows Henderson […]
‘Wheelies on Mulberry’ begins construction
Ground broke recently for the construction of Wheelies on Mulberry at 171 S. Mulberry St. in Wilmington. The new business will feature a cycling shop and cafe next to the bike trail. A Facebook comment made by “Wheelies” stated condos are a possible second-phase project.
