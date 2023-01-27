A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Logan, Preble, Darke, Champaign, Clark, and Montgomery Counties until 1:00 p.m. TODAY: Storm Center Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini says roads might get a little slick, especially in the north on bridges and overpasses. The chance for a wintry mix will linger through the early afternoon. We dry out late in the day and tonight with highs only reaching temperatures in the low 30s. Tonight we get even colder dropping into the teens.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO