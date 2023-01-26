Read full article on original website
Understanding Parkinson’s Foundation’s New Community Education Series: Eli Pollard
The chief training and education officer at the Parkinson’s Foundation provided perspective on a recently launched online program aimed at educating healthcare professionals. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "The Parkinson’s Foundation has prioritized educating healthcare professionals who may not be movement disorder specialists, but who do...
Genetic Therapies, Wearable Devices, and AI Technologies to be Aware of in 2023: Anup Patel, MD
The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital spoke on several innovations and potential concerns in neurology clinicians should expect in 2023. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “I'm excited about using and utilizing existing technologies such as the Apple Watch, or the Fitbit, or some of these devices...
Relapse Patterns and Disease Phenotype Correlate With Treatment Change in NMOSD
Results from the CIRCLES cohort demonstrated a significant association in relapse patterns and disease phenotype for patients with NMOSD who change treatment. Recently published in the Journal of Neurology, findings from the CIRCLES cohort study showed a significant correlation between relapse patterns and disease phenotype, and changes in treatment regimen maintenance in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD).1 These results may assist to identify patients with NMOSD who are likely to benefit from treatment change to enhance quality of life and reduce disease burden.
Future of Robotics in Neurosurgery and the Benefits Exoscopes Bring
Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS, a neurosurgeon at Allegheny Health Network, provided commentary on the explosion of technology in neurosurgery and how exoscopes ease the process. Richard Williamson, MD, FAANS. The use of robotics in surgical practice has been a field of rapid development during the last few decades. The first...
Shift in Day-to-Day Practices in Epilepsy Care: Anup Patel, MD
The pediatric neurologist at Nationwide Children's Hospital talked about the year-over-year changes in day-to-day clinical practice of patients with epilepsy. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “Having the electronic health record, which we call clinical informatics, has been super helpful. I think it's going to only grow in...
Despite No Change in Neurofilament, Some Subgroups of Progressive MS Improve With Dimethyl Fumarate
Over a 2-year treatment period, no clear effects of dimethyl fumarate were identified on clinical or MRI outcomes in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. Dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera; Biogen), an FDA-approved therapy for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), failed to show any effect on clinical nor MRI outcomes or changes in serum concentrations of neurofilament light (NfL) in an open-label extension (OLE) study (NCT02959658) of patients with progressive MS. Despite this, there was a group of patients that improved to an extent, which investigators noted warrants further investigation.
Eptinezumab Shows Positive Effects on Patient-Reported Outcomes in Medication-Overuse Headache from Chronic Migraine
After 12 weeks of treatment, almost twice as many patients on eptinezumab reported either “much improved” or “very much improved” than those on placebo, according to Patient Global Impression of Change. Amaal J. Sterling, MD. Data from a subgroup analysis of adults with chronic migraine (CM)...
