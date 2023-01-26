Over a 2-year treatment period, no clear effects of dimethyl fumarate were identified on clinical or MRI outcomes in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. Dimethyl fumarate (Tecfidera; Biogen), an FDA-approved therapy for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS), failed to show any effect on clinical nor MRI outcomes or changes in serum concentrations of neurofilament light (NfL) in an open-label extension (OLE) study (NCT02959658) of patients with progressive MS. Despite this, there was a group of patients that improved to an extent, which investigators noted warrants further investigation.

