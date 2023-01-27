Read full article on original website
Related
Traders Magazine
State Street, MSCI Add to Cloud Migrations
State Street has engaged two cloud providers for a multi-year technology transformation and MSCI will build a cloud-native investment data acquisition and development platform. On 26 January State Street announced that it has engaged both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft as providers of cloud and infrastructure solutions to consolidate...
Traders Magazine
Compliance is the Only Option (And It’s Especially Easy If You Use Technology)
For a well-run business, compliance is not only required, it is existential. It underpins a healthy culture and reinforces corporate reputation. On the other hand, the cost of non-compliance can run into the billions of dollars, and that’s just the financial impact. Fortunately, advances in technology make running a robust compliance program a whole lot more effective, efficient and economical. As compliance is now a must-do, it is a question of how to use the latest tools to best manage people and operations. Technology can not only increase effectiveness and adherence, but lower costs through scale, processing power, and the digitization of laborious manual processes and checks.
Traders Magazine
ETF Asssets Extend Lead Over Hedge Funds to $4.6tr
ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported that assets invested in the global ETFs industry extended its lead over the global hedge fund industry by US$4.57 trillion at the end of Q3 2022, based on data from ETFGI and HFR. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Traders Magazine
ON THE MOVE: StoneX Digital Adds Matthew Ardizzone; Serena Chan to Capco
StoneX Digital, a division of StoneX Group, has hired Matthew Ardizzone as Managing Director, Digital Assets, based in New York. He will report to Brian Mulcahy, Chief Operating Officer, StoneX Digital. Ardizzone has over 20 years of senior management experience in global markets sales and trading, and FinTech solutions. He joins StoneX from Atomyze, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining Atomyze, he founded Marlu Capital Partners, an advisory and consulting firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology for the capital markets sector.
Comments / 0