For a well-run business, compliance is not only required, it is existential. It underpins a healthy culture and reinforces corporate reputation. On the other hand, the cost of non-compliance can run into the billions of dollars, and that’s just the financial impact. Fortunately, advances in technology make running a robust compliance program a whole lot more effective, efficient and economical. As compliance is now a must-do, it is a question of how to use the latest tools to best manage people and operations. Technology can not only increase effectiveness and adherence, but lower costs through scale, processing power, and the digitization of laborious manual processes and checks.

15 HOURS AGO