Drought Conditions Notably Lessening In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — A couple of months ago, the US Drought Monitor labeled nearly half of California as being in a state of “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Following the string of atmospheric rivers in late December and early January, none of California is now in the two top categories.
Calaveras State Highway Enhancement Survey To End Soon
Calaveras, CA – Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp to build eye-catching gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along state highways in Calaveras County. This comprehensive gateway signage program will cover 22 locations in seven communities, including Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis, Murphys, San Andreas, Valley Springs, and Mokelumne Hill. The project is funded by the Clean California State Beautification Program, which aims to enhance the aesthetics of public spaces along the state highway system. The program offers an opportunity for residents to improve their communities with transformative beautification projects. Residents are invited to view the refined design for their community and provide feedback by participating in a survey.
Two Injured In Calaveras Crash, Including Child
Valley Springs, CA — Two people were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree on Highway 26 near Lower Double Springs Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the two, including a small child, had serious injuries. They are from the Stockton area. They were transported to a trauma center in the central valley. An air ambulance was requested, but it could not respond due to the heavy fog. No additional information is immediately available.
District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell
Mother Lode Views featured District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor, Ryan Campbell. It is the final episode in our series featuring the individual board members. It is a chance to hear about projects specific to their district, and where they stand on county-wide issues up for debate. District Two covers the...
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
Cold Front Will Bring Wind, Snow And Freezing Temps
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada on Sunday from 4 AM TO 7 PM. The total expected snow accumulations will range from three to six inches. The largest impact will happen during the middle of the day....
