Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Chambersburg, PA. There are many things to do in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. This town is an excellent place for family fun and a vacation spot. While you are here, you can also visit the historic sites in the area. The Franklin County Historical Society has an extensive collection of artifacts related to the history of Chambersburg. It includes exhibits that cover the area’s early days as a frontier town. From Cluggy’s Amusement Center to the Capitol Theatre, you’re sure to find something that’s just right for you.
Baltimore to host Cupid's Undie Run
Hundreds of people in Baltimore will run through the street in undergarments later this month for charity.
tourcounsel.com
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is another very feasible alternative if you want to find stores in. that offer you cheap prices, offers, and discounts. The mall gives you what you need in shops and restaurants. In addition, the place is quiet with a good atmosphere, and with recreational areas for the whole family.
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore Monday due to Biden visit
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Transportation announced there will be heavy volumes of traffic expected in downtown Baltimore and surrounding areas on Monday, Jan. 30 due to President Biden visiting the area. The heavy volume is expected in areas beyond the central business district from 11 a.m....
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
Animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of strays and surrenders
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Shelters and rescues are facing an increase in strays and surrenders after what many called an adoption boom during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Antietam Humane Society (AHS) is experiencing packed kennels, an influx of strays and surrenders and volunteers who are overwhelmed. “This year we saw...
abc27.com
Franklin County man dies in crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Waynesboro died after he was involved in a crash on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, on the evening of Jan. 27 a 67-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was stopped at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road.
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
Wbaltv.com
Major recruitment campaign for nurses helping to bridge staffing gap in Maryland
LifeBridge Health launched a major recruitment campaign for experienced nurses to help bridge a gap in staffing. A myriad of issues that include the COVID-19 pandemic, rising patient acuity and early retirement of nurses, among other reasons, contributed to a shortage of nurses. Sinai Hospital will eventually have 200 nurses...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Comments / 0