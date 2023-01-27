Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concord And Contra Costa To Jump Over Fair Housing Hurdles Under Biden Admin Rule, Wants Your InputVince MartellacciConcord, CA
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Related
contracosta.news
Jan 17-24: Brentwood Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Brentwood Police Calls reported between January 17-24 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Brentwood. 1/21 – Reserve Dr: SON WAS SHOT IN EYE BY AIRSOFT GUN, DENYING MEDICAL. SUBJS TOOK OFF IN RED FORD F150. RP SAYING 3 VEHS SHOT TOWARDS SON. J/O 5MIN AGO.
KTVU FOX 2
Lafayette creek threatens home as backyard washes away
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - A family’s backyard is slowly crumbling away into a creek and they are tied up in a lawsuit with Contra Costa County over who should maintain the deterioration. Brian and Emily Shenson said the recent January storms have made the problem worse and put their home...
Concord city council rejects proposal to develop Naval Weapons Station
CONCORD -- The Concord City Council Saturday morning rejected the term sheet to develop the former Concord Naval Weapons Station that had been submitted by Seeno Homes-owned Concord First Partners.The decision comprises a major setback to the group of developers involved in the Concord Naval Weapons Station project.The project has been the biggest issue in Concord since the Navy abandoned the site in 1999. If it comes to fruition, it would likely be the largest housing development in the Bay Area or at least one of the largest.Now that the city no longer has an exclusive negotiating agreement with Concord...
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
Livermore homeowner manages through flood damage
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly two weeks after flood waters damaged her house, a Livermore woman continues her road to recovery after the waters receded. She is likely months away from moving back in. “Cause all the water got underneath the cabinets and into the walls behind the cabinets, everything had to come out,” said […]
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
sfstandard.com
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
Video: Fire crews respond to two-alarm fire in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) -- Fire crews responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in Oakland's Cox neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
Jelly’s Place at risk of losing San Pablo home in auction
The Jelly’s Place animal shelter and adoption center in San Pablo could be forced from its current home at 2905 San Pablo Dam Road, as its founder Julie Bainbridge says she recently learned the property is set to be auctioned on March 7. Caltrans owns the property and has...
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakley woman Alexis Gabe remembered at tearful celebration of life
OAKLEY, Calif. - It has been a devastating year filled with searches, questions, and finally closure for the Gabe family of Oakley. They held a Celebration of Life for Alexis Gabe, who was last seen on Jan. 26, 2022. The event was filled with laughter and tears and brought together...
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Oakland, CA. - While Oakland may not get as much attention as the city across the Bay (San Fransisco) or nearby Silicon Valley, the city still offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
Comments / 0