Greensboro, NC

ncataggies.com

A&T Forces Late Turnovers to Beat Charleston

EAST GREENSBORO – — Jordyn Dorsey tortured College of Charleston with mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper, and the North Carolina A&T women's basketball team played terrific defense down the stretch to lead the Aggies to a 76-71 win Sunday afternoon at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies remain in...
CHARLESTON, SC
ncataggies.com

Bowling Finishes Fifth at PVAMU Invite

ARLINGTON, Texas – North Carolina A&T bowling went from eighth place to fifth on the final day of the Prairie View A&M Invitational Sunday at the International Training and Research Center. Before bracket play, the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll, A&T, fell to third-ranked...
GREENSBORO, NC
ncataggies.com

First-Place A&T Women's Basketball Faces Charleston at Home

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (13-6, 7-1 CAA) vs. College of Charleston (8-10, 3-5 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson will analyze the action. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. A&T leads...
CHARLESTON, SC
ncataggies.com

A&T Falls to Monmouth at Home

EAST GREENSBORO – Call it a lesson learned for the North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team as they look forth to a difficult Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) road game at UNC Wilmington on Thursday. The Aggies are already looking forward to Thursday because on Saturday at Corbett Sports...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
iheart.com

1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific

One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
GREENSBORO, NC

