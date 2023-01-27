Read full article on original website
ncataggies.com
A&T Forces Late Turnovers to Beat Charleston
EAST GREENSBORO – — Jordyn Dorsey tortured College of Charleston with mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper, and the North Carolina A&T women's basketball team played terrific defense down the stretch to lead the Aggies to a 76-71 win Sunday afternoon at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies remain in...
ncataggies.com
Bowling Finishes Fifth at PVAMU Invite
ARLINGTON, Texas – North Carolina A&T bowling went from eighth place to fifth on the final day of the Prairie View A&M Invitational Sunday at the International Training and Research Center. Before bracket play, the second-ranked team in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) poll, A&T, fell to third-ranked...
ncataggies.com
First-Place A&T Women's Basketball Faces Charleston at Home
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (13-6, 7-1 CAA) vs. College of Charleston (8-10, 3-5 CAA) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Sunday's contest will stream live on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play, and Walter Johnson will analyze the action. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES. A&T leads...
ncataggies.com
A&T Falls to Monmouth at Home
EAST GREENSBORO – Call it a lesson learned for the North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team as they look forth to a difficult Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) road game at UNC Wilmington on Thursday. The Aggies are already looking forward to Thursday because on Saturday at Corbett Sports...
ncataggies.com
Robb Finishes First On Saturday at PVAMU Invite, Aggies Show Improvement
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Led by graduate Katie Robb, North Carolina A&T started to show signs of the team that put the collegiate bowling circles on notice late in 2022. On Saturday, the Aggies had a stellar Day 2 at the Prairie View A&M Invitational at the International Training and Research Center (ITRC).
College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
High Point, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in High Point. The Carver High School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. The Clover Garden School basketball team will have a game with Phoenix Academy on January 30, 2023, 15:15:00.
NC A&T honors researcher and alumnus who died in Challenger explosion 37 years ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University (NC A&T) honored the legacy of alumnus and researcher Dr. Ronald E McNair with their 37th Commemorative Celebration Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 28. At this luncheon, STEM students were able to present their research during the McNair Research Poster Presentation portion....
iheart.com
1 Dead, 6 Wounded in Greensboro, APD Chief: Memphis Cops Actions Horrific
One Dead, Six Wounded In Greensboro Nightclub Shooting. (Greensboro, NC) -- Greensboro Police are confirming seven people were shot at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Police responded to Southside Johnny's on West Market Street just before 3 a.m. yesterday. At last check, one of the victims had died and six others suffered various injuries. There is currently no suspect information.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
1 dead, several people injured at Greensboro nightclub
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 36, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Several people are in the hospital after a shooting at a nightclub in Greensboro. Greensboro police responded to Southside Johnny’s on W. Market Street...
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed and two others were critically injured early Sunday during a shooting in a North Carolina city outside a building where space had been rented out for a party, authorities said. Winston-Salem police said they were called shortly after 5:15 a.m. to the business location and found Darryl […]
At least a dozen HBCUs participate in first Bull City in Black event
Several hundred students and families filled Durham's Emily K Center to learn more about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
$5,000 reward offered after NC girl shot while sleeping in bed
Aacuria Hinton, 8, was in the top bunk of her bedroom when a bullet was fired into her Greensboro home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Greensboro police.
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
Multiple stores, movie theater to fill vacant spaces along Battleground Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the years, we've seen things come and go along northern Battleground Avenue. Shoppers that once filled stores at the Brassfield Shopping Center vanished. Along with the businesses that once filled the space like PharMor Drugs, Michaels, and SteinMart. However, with every lose comes growth. Biscuitville,...
Sonic in Greensboro robbed overnight
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to the Sonic on Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of a business on Sunday, just after 1:00 am. Two men came into the business and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot. The suspects were described as males,...
