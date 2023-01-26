ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Mayor Linda Budge Gives 2023 Update

Rancho Cordova Mayor Linda Budge kicked off 2023 by outlining ongoing projects and programs, as well as key events scheduled to take place as the city celebrates its 20th birthday, at the Rancho Cordova Luncheon on January 20. In her presentation to residents and business owners, Mayor Budge discussed how...
