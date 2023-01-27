Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
dexerto.com
How to watch It Chapter Two – is it streaming on Netflix?
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch It Chapter Two, and where it’s available on streaming. Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise the Clown, the shapeshifting monster at the heart of Stephen King’s It, was responsible for countless nightmares following the miniseries’ release in 1990.
dexerto.com
Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? Netflix updates
Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? The Netflix drama has been a huge hit for the streaming platform with its second season – but will there be a third?. Ginny and Georgia first hit Netflix in February last year. While receiving mixed reviews, its first season got a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 million households said to have watched it within the first 28 days of release.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
dexerto.com
Is The Boogeyman based on a book?
The first trailer for new horror feature The Boogeyman went live last night, but is the scary movie about things that go bump in the night based on a book?. The Boogeyman has good pedigree, being directed by Host helmer Rob Savage, and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods – of A Quiet Place fame – as well as Mark Heyman, who penned Black.
dexerto.com
The Last of Us Episode 4 trailer teases Kathleen and the Hunters
After a new preview trailer for The Last of Us Episode 4, Joel and Ellie are set to go up against an enemy faction: the Hunters, who appear to be controlled by Kathleen. How are we all feeling after Episode 3? Entertained, overwhelmed, devastated; all of the above? In our review, we said it was television on the level of Ozymandias and Pine Barrens – check it out here.
dexerto.com
New Cyberpunk 2077 radio station in upcoming DLC features fan-made music
CD Projekt Red has shared the list of songs that will appear on a new radio station for Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming Phantom Liberty DLC. Weeks after unveiling the Phantom Liberty expansion in late 2022, CD Projekt Red announced a music contest geared toward fans. The team asked musicians within...
dexerto.com
xQc slams Ethan Klein for laughing during QTCinderella’s response to deepfake drama
Twitch star xQc had some harsh words for Ethan Klein after the H3H3 member laughed while watching QTCinderella tearfully condemning a website selling deepfakes of female streamers. Several women on Twitch are speaking out after discovering a website that sold access to inappropriate deepfakes of various female streamers. The site...
dexerto.com
How many episodes of One Piece are there?
One Piece is one of the world’s most beloved and longest-running animes – but how many episodes are there and how long would it take you to watch the whole series, plus the movies?. One Piece is an anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s shonen manga. First published in...
dexerto.com
How to take the viral ‘what type of girl are you’ test on TikTok
There’s a new quiz making its rounds on TikTok, as users are going viral taking the ‘what type of girl are you’ test. Here’s everything to know about it. There have been several personality tests and quizzes blowing up on TikTok over the years, including things like the popular ‘Love Character‘ quiz and the more recent flower dating test.
dexerto.com
What does ‘episode’ mean in TikTok captions?
On TikTok, you may have seen the word ‘episode’ appear in the captions of various videos across the app, but its presence is confusing some users. Here’s everything you need to know. TikTok is only continuing to get more popular as time goes on, with new users...
dexerto.com
Love Island contestants and crew struck down by mystery illness
Love Island contestants and ITV producers have reportedly been hit by a “nasty” illness, just weeks into the show. They have only been in the villa for two weeks, and the Love Island singletons and production team are now suffering from a stomach bug, which has “torn its way through the set.”
dexerto.com
Reason Teddy Bears were invented goes viral on TikTok, but is it true?
TikTok users have become obsessed with the reason why Teddy Bears were first made, though some of them have questioned if it’s actually real and true. Since TikTok became an all-encompassing social media app, it has covered pretty much every corner of the internet. You’ll find the typical stuff like cooking videos, pets being silly, and skateboarders falling over, but there’s plenty of other content as well.
dexerto.com
Twitch partner leaks possible Twitchcon 2023 dates & location
A Twitch partner by the name of Smirky has leaked possible dates and the location for TwitchCon 2023, allegedly finding it through a hotel booking website. Over the last few years, TwitchCon has been the premiere place for creators and businesses alike to get together annually and network their brands.
dexerto.com
What does ‘side eye’ mean on TikTok?
There has been an increase of comments and videos on TikTok containing the phrase ‘side eye,’ which has baffled some users. If you’re confused about the term, here’s everything to know about the meaning of ‘side eye.’. TikTok has millions of users across the world,...
dexerto.com
Dave Bautista will “never” play Drax again: “It’s a perfect ending”
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring Dave Bautista’s tenure as Drax to a “perfect” end, and the star has no plans on returning as the character. The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is the MCU’s most anticipated release of the year. Not only will it bring Gunn’s time in the franchise to a close, as he’s now the custodian of DC, but it will mark the last time we see the superhero group as we know it.
Comments / 0