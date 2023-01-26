Read full article on original website
Related
On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
The Best Texas Beaches for Every Kind of Traveler
Here are 10 of the best Texas beaches, plus fun things to do at each.
8 More Bands That Represent Texas Proudly
Everything is bigger in Texas... and the amount of bands & musicians from the Lone Star is just enormous. Some bands make it huge, others become cult classics. Here are some bands you've probably heard or maybe you never knew were from Texas. Post Profit (Longview): The four piece rock...
Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why
Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
arklatexweekend.com
Square dancing is waiting for you
BOSSIER CITY, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Square dancing has been around for hundreds of years and the tradition continues in the Ark-La-Tex with the Southern Swingers Square Dancers. The group is the largest in Louisiana and has been dancing since 1965. They take their passion to demonstrations across the area from churches and nursing homes.
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas
Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
The Daily South
The 7 Best Train Rides In Texas For A Unique Lone Star Excursion
Hopping aboard a train evokes nostalgia for simpler times, when enjoying the view was preferred over tuning out with technology. Train travel is still all around us if you know where to look, and people are beginning to head back to the railroad tracks. Of all the historic and seasonal train rides in the South, Texas perhaps boasts the most. Between the many diverse regions and cities, you’ll find plenty of train excursions in the Lone Star State to sit back and enjoy the scenery, whether on a train tour of the Hill Country, a wine train in North Texas, or a historic small-town train that takes you a step back in time.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Luke Bryan's coming to Texas! Here when & where he'll perform
TEXAS, USA — If you're a country fan, then this might be your kind of night!. Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan has announced plans for his 36-city "Country On Tour" kicking off this summer. That'll include three stops in Texas. Bryan will crash our party in Lubbock...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Hundreds Of Flights Canceled As Winter Storm Hits Texas
The winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
dallasexpress.com
New Texas Specialty License Plate
A new specialty license plate that will raise awareness about human trafficking and support survivors will be available for purchase in Texas on February 20, according to a report. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, along with Governor Greg Abbott, unveiled the license plate last Thursday, January 19, per...
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
dallasexpress.com
Casinos Gambling Big on Texas
As the 88th session of the Texas Legislature is off to the races, an army of lobbyists and mountains of money are placing their bets that the state will open the door to gambling. The Las Vegas Sands currently has 69 registered lobbyists, according to a report by the Texas...
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
thetexastasty.com
You Texas 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
The James Beard Foundation revealed its 2023 semifinalists for restaurant and chef awards. The James Beard Awards recognizes culinary geniuses in their field of expertise. It’s of great national honor to be considered for a James Beard Award. Texas as usual has plenty of nominees across the state. Here...
Comments / 0