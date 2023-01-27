ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Western Front

In the clouds in the city of subdued excitement

“Chance of rain,” a commonly used phrase in Bellingham, is now the name of the newest recurring event at The Blue Room, an all ages event venue located downtown. Michael Manahan from the Pacific Northwest and Jamie Schwabl from Southern California, two DJs who are now engaged, are the masterminds behind the event. They describe their sound as organic house, deep house and minimal techno.
BELLINGHAM, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington

Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
BELLINGHAM, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death

William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Western Front

Why your eggs cost more than usual

In recent years, food prices have been creeping upward, and Bellingham residents are noticing this change. Local and chain grocers are growing accustomed to seeing a limited supply of stock. Much of the root cause of supply chain issues can be traced to the COVID-19 pandemic. These pre-existing issues were...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Western Front

Is it time to dim the lights on Western’s emergency call boxes?

Emergency call boxes have served students on Western Washington University’s campus for decades. But in the age of technology and cell phones, have these call boxes finally run their course?. According to the University Police Department website, there are 23 call boxes on campus, with another four located at...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Car Plows Through Window Of Lynden Restaurant

LYNDEN, Wash.- No one was injured after a car drove through the front of a Lynden business. Witnesses said on social media that the car drove through a window at Rustler’s Front Street Grill Sunday afternoon. Rustler’s staff were able to board up the window and remained open following...
LYNDEN, WA
whatcom-news.com

I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
anacortestoday.com

Skagit Herald announces major changes

Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
KING 5

Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter

FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
FERNDALE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA sailor who died on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor accounted for

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Warrant Officer Machinist Daryl H. Goggin, 34, of Everett, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 has been accounted for. On Dec. 7, 1941, Goggin was assigned to the battleship USS...
EVERETT, WA
NBC Washington

Arlington High School Student in Critical Condition After Apparent Overdose

A Northern Virginia student is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he suffered an apparent drug overdose in a high school bathroom on Tuesday, and four other students received medical attention, police say. Staff at Wakefield High School in Arlington immediately called for medical assistance when the student was found...
ARLINGTON, WA

