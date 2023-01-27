Read full article on original website
Whatcom wakes up to snow on the last day of January
We’d love to see your snow photos at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
Western Front
In the clouds in the city of subdued excitement
“Chance of rain,” a commonly used phrase in Bellingham, is now the name of the newest recurring event at The Blue Room, an all ages event venue located downtown. Michael Manahan from the Pacific Northwest and Jamie Schwabl from Southern California, two DJs who are now engaged, are the masterminds behind the event. They describe their sound as organic house, deep house and minimal techno.
tourcounsel.com
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
q13fox.com
Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic
LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
Western Front
Why your eggs cost more than usual
In recent years, food prices have been creeping upward, and Bellingham residents are noticing this change. Local and chain grocers are growing accustomed to seeing a limited supply of stock. Much of the root cause of supply chain issues can be traced to the COVID-19 pandemic. These pre-existing issues were...
Western Front
Is it time to dim the lights on Western’s emergency call boxes?
Emergency call boxes have served students on Western Washington University’s campus for decades. But in the age of technology and cell phones, have these call boxes finally run their course?. According to the University Police Department website, there are 23 call boxes on campus, with another four located at...
KGMI
Car Plows Through Window Of Lynden Restaurant
LYNDEN, Wash.- No one was injured after a car drove through the front of a Lynden business. Witnesses said on social media that the car drove through a window at Rustler’s Front Street Grill Sunday afternoon. Rustler’s staff were able to board up the window and remained open following...
whatcom-news.com
I-5 crashes keep troopers busy on sunny Sunday afternoon
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded to multiple crashes on I-5 during an exceptionally cold but sunny afternoon on Sunday, January 29th. According to WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding, troopers were dispatched about 1:50pm to the median south of the Grandview Road interchange due to a report of a rollover crash. This was a 2-vehicle crash with a pickup that rolled ending up in the median. Harding said this was logged as a non-injury crash and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
nbcrightnow.com
WA sailor who died on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor accounted for
WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Navy Warrant Officer Machinist Daryl H. Goggin, 34, of Everett, who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 has been accounted for. On Dec. 7, 1941, Goggin was assigned to the battleship USS...
kafe.com
Cell Phone Surveillance Leads To Voyeurism Charge Against Bellingham Man
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- A Bellingham man is in custody after a neighbor reported he had used a cellphone to record their home. Police say the neighbor reported finding the phone propped on the property fence in the 2800 block of Walnut Street. The neighbor determined the phone belonged to 42-year-old Andrew...
NBC Washington
Arlington High School Student in Critical Condition After Apparent Overdose
A Northern Virginia student is hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after he suffered an apparent drug overdose in a high school bathroom on Tuesday, and four other students received medical attention, police say. Staff at Wakefield High School in Arlington immediately called for medical assistance when the student was found...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
