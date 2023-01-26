Read full article on original website
Related
I quit drinking last year. Here's what I say when people offer me drinks at parties.
I was known for being a "party girl," but I decided to get sober a year ago. Here's what I tell people when they ask me why I'm not drinking.
I'm the CEO of $560 million food brand Huel. I wear the same thing to work every day and always get 7.5 hours of sleep — here's what my morning routine is like.
Huel CEO James McMaster spoke to Insider about how he keeps his mornings productive, from muting notifications to, unsurprisingly, drinking Huel.
Asking a Cheating Lover Tough Questions
You may be asking yourself, what did I do wrong? How did he meet someone else? How can I get him back?. If your boyfriend cheated on you, it's obviously a very difficult situation. It's important that you understand what went wrong and what he's going through so that you can work together to get past this difficult time in your relationship.
The Many Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Person to Marry
If you are looking for the right person to marry, then you must be patient. It is not easy to find someone who is willing to wait for you and put up with your flaws. But if you are, then you must be.
Reader's Digest
43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 1