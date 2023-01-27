ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Men's Basketball Defeated By Fairleigh Dickinson

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College men's basketball dropped a Northeast Conference game against Fairleigh Dickinson University on Saturday afternoon, 78-71. Ziggy Reid led the Warriors with 16 points. Jordan Minor finished the game with a double-double after scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Devon Savage stayed hot from long range, scoring 14 points and knocking down four threes. Jordan Derkack was the fourth Merrimack player in double figures with 11 points.
Women's Tennis Drops Matchup With Quinnipiac

NEW HAVEN, CONN - The women's tennis team geared up for battle this weekend, getting ready for a double header the first weekend back. After hours of battle, the Warriors suffered a 4-3 loss but is looking forward to getting another chance at victory at Dartmouth College on Sunday, 1/29.
Brar's Two Goals Highlight Men's Hockey's Win over Vermont

The Merrimack men's hockey team turned around a first period deficit with a three goal second period as they battled past the Vermont Catamounts on Friday night. Records: #16/17 Merrimack (16-9-1, 11-5-0) | Vermont: (8-14-3, 3-11-1) The Warriors jumped out to the lead early when Mick Messner would jump on...
Women's Hockey Stumbles at Boston University

The Merrimack Warriors Women's Ice Hockey team defeated in a 4-1 loss to Boston University on Friday night. Merrimack (7-20-1, 4-16-1 HEA): 1, Boston University (9-15-1, 8-12-2): 4. The Terriers took the early when they scored just under six minutes into the period. After a scoreless second period, Boston University...
