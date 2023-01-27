ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
mltnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery

Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
SEATTLE, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace PD puts modern spin on bike patrol program

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is rebooting the bicycle patrol program, with a modern spin. Bicycle patrol in Mountlake Terrace has been around since the 1990s, but due to a number of factors, the program was suspended nearly a decade ago. The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved bringing it back as part of the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game

Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy