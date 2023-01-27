Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rain/Snow expected this Tuesday in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, December 16, 2022—Much cooler weather expected in Snohomish County this weekend through Thursday with temperatures fluctuating between a low of 27°F on Monday night to a high of 50°F on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. A 30% chance of rain/snow is expected Tuesday evening that is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Sunday morning at Lake Ballinger
An overview of Lake Ballinger during Sunday morning’s sunshine, including fishing at the new pier off Ballinger Park.
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
mltnews.com
Author Hank Landau to speak in Edmonds Feb. 9 about cross-America kayaking journey
Hank Landau — author of The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, will reflect on his seven-year, 4,700-mile kayaking journey — and the lessons he learned along the way — in a talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Misadventures of a...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another bank robbery
Police are investigating the second West Seattle bank robbery in two days. This time, Washington Federal at California/Dakota. Police tell us at the scene that they believe the robber – so far described only as a white male – got away on foot. Yesterday’s holdup was at HomeStreet Bank (41st/Alaska; WSB sponsor).
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace PD puts modern spin on bike patrol program
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is rebooting the bicycle patrol program, with a modern spin. Bicycle patrol in Mountlake Terrace has been around since the 1990s, but due to a number of factors, the program was suspended nearly a decade ago. The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved bringing it back as part of the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget.
mltnews.com
WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
Gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree under investigation
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with Seattle restaurant Tamarind Tree, the agency announced Thursday. As of Tuesday, 10 people from three separate meal parties have come down with the illness. The parties visited the restaurant on Jan. 15 and 16. No employees have become ill.
Video games set in the Seattle area
Join us in judging whether or not those digital street maps are accurate.
mltnews.com
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game
Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
mltnews.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 4
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. This will be the first live presentation of the Children’s Concert since 2019. The past few years the...
