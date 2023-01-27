Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Gold Cross contract conversation to continue at special called meeting, Tuesday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION WILL MEET AGAIN TO FINALIZE ITS MONTH-TO-MONTH CONTRACT WITH GOLD CROSS Ems. ON TUESDAY, leaders have one last chance to talk BEFORE APPLYING FOR THE Augusta-Richmond County ZONE ON FEB 1ST. THE ONLY PROBLEM: TAKING OVER THE ZONE, HINGES ON THE CITY HAVING...
WRDW-TV
2 dead after striking building with vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that happened early Sunday morning on Mike Padgett Highway. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, at 1:59 a.m., a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. Bowen...
wfxg.com
Man arrested for rape in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for rape. Thirty-five-year-old Phillip Ryans was wanted for a rape that happened Jan. 29 at the Scottish Inn on Gordon Hwy.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover in Aiken late Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m. Dispatch says the crash has shut down Kendron Church road and there are injuries. We do not know the extent of those injuries at this time. As of 2:30...
wfxg.com
LAUNCH Academy enters into its third year of operation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Incorporated in 2017, LAUNCH stands for Leaders and Adolescents Uniting to Navigate Careers in Healthcare. LAUNCH is a nonprofit organization that aims at providing healthcare education to underrepresented minority students and students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. LAUNCH Augusta allows local students to participate in seminars and...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office located man accused of rape
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled it’s public search for a man wanted for rape. According to authorities, as of 11:13 a.m., Monday morning, the subject has been located. Phillip Ryans, 35, is wanted in reference to a rape that occurred on Sunday...
15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
WYFF4.com
New information released in case of missing South Carolina mother not seen in a year
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing new information exactly one year since an Upstate woman was reported missing. Alexis Ware was last seen on Jan. 30, 2022, at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 North. Her family told WYFF News 4 that Ware had met with one of her...
Two dead in mining accident in Wrens
WRENS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a mining accident in Wrens, Georgia on Friday. The victims were employees of Piedmont Mining LLC, according to a press release. Emergency response personnel as well as the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident.
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
Richmond County car crash leads to double fatality
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the […]
wfxg.com
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Shootings didn’t shut down Captain D’s, but a fire did
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire has shut down a Captain D’s that’s been the site of a murder and separate gunfire in recent months. The fire was reported at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, 3166 Wrightsboro Road, according to the Augusta Fire Department. The business was...
Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man charged in assaults that spanned a decade
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault in an abuse case the victim says went on for at least 10 years. The victim told deputies she recently left Michael Kent, 54, and finally got the courage to report the abuse to authorities.
Victim dies after earlier multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road
The Richmond County Coroner has confirmed the death of a victim in a recent multi-pedestrian incident on Olive Road.
WRDW-TV
Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
wgac.com
Elderly Burke County Man Found Dead
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man who was reported missing by his family yesterday has been found dead. The Sheriff’s Office says 89-year-old Robert Walker Jr. reportedly left his home on Walker Place Circle Thursday. Authorities say a volunteer helping to search for Walker found his body this morning in a wooded area off Gough Red Hill Road.
